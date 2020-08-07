What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Chinese companies with shares traded on U.S. stock exchanges would be forced to give up their listings unless they comply with U.S. audit requirements under a plan recommended by the Trump administration.

Trump issued a pair of executive orders that would put new limits on Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat, effectively setting a 45-day deadline for an American firm to buy TikTok's U.S. operations.

Initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level since the coronavirus hit the U.S. in March but remained at historically high levels.

Uber posted another big loss with little sign of recovery in its core ride-hailing business amid the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bausch plans to spin off its faster-growing eye-care business from its core pharmaceutical operations.

NYSE owner ICE said it would acquire mortgage-software firm Ellie Mae, a bet on the digitization of the U.S. mortgage industry.

Toyota bolstered its sales projections and forecast a nearly $7 billion profit for the full year.

U.S. stocks rose, with the Nasdaq, Dow and S&P 500 adding 1%, 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.

Comcast's NBCUniversal has reorganized its entertainment unit and shuffled its executive ranks.

The OCC fined Capital One $80 million over a 2019 hack that was among the largest breaches of a big bank.