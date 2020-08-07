Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 08/06 05:08:42 pm
3349.16 PTS   +0.64%
Pre-market
-0.31%
3338.75 PTS
02:57aJapan's GPIF earns $118 bln in Q1 returns as stock markets rally
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aAfter Stockpiling Cash, Some Companies Look to Spend It -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Chinese companies with shares traded on U.S. stock exchanges would be forced to give up their listings unless they comply with U.S. audit requirements under a plan recommended by the Trump administration.

Trump issued a pair of executive orders that would put new limits on Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat, effectively setting a 45-day deadline for an American firm to buy TikTok's U.S. operations.

Initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level since the coronavirus hit the U.S. in March but remained at historically high levels.

Uber posted another big loss with little sign of recovery in its core ride-hailing business amid the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bausch plans to spin off its faster-growing eye-care business from its core pharmaceutical operations.

NYSE owner ICE said it would acquire mortgage-software firm Ellie Mae, a bet on the digitization of the U.S. mortgage industry.

Toyota bolstered its sales projections and forecast a nearly $7 billion profit for the full year.

U.S. stocks rose, with the Nasdaq, Dow and S&P 500 adding 1%, 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.

Comcast's NBCUniversal has reorganized its entertainment unit and shuffled its executive ranks.

The OCC fined Capital One $80 million over a 2019 hack that was among the largest breaches of a big bank.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.68% 27386.98 Delayed Quote.-4.68%
NASDAQ 100 1.27% 11267.084861 Delayed Quote.27.39%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.00% 11108.070638 Delayed Quote.22.58%
S&P 500 0.64% 3349.16 Delayed Quote.3.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P 500
02:57aJapan's GPIF earns $118 bln in Q1 returns as stock markets rally
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aAfter Stockpiling Cash, Some Companies Look to Spend It -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aFor Pricey Shares, a Slice Can Be Enough -- WSJ
DJ
02:00aMONEY FOR (ALMOST) NOTHING FOR TOP F : Mike Dolan
RE
01:03aShares tumble after Trump takes aim at China tech firms
RE
12:29aGLOBAL MARKETS : Shares falter after Trump takes aim at China tech firms
RE
08/06U.S. job growth forecast to slow sharply in July as COVID-19 cases soar
RE
08/06Nasdaq closes above 11,000 for first time
RE
08/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Up as Jobless Claims Edge Lower -- Upda..
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 18.46 Delayed Quote.10.41%
SEALED AIR CORPORATION 39.85 Delayed Quote.8.76%
AES CORPORATION (THE) 16.55 Delayed Quote.7.47%
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC. 17.28 Delayed Quote.7.46%
WYNN RESORTS 76.57 Delayed Quote.7.42%
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY 259.61 Delayed Quote.-8.40%
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC. 162.8 Delayed Quote.-8.88%
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC. 37.46 Delayed Quote.-12.54%
RESMED, INC. 175.52 Delayed Quote.-13.52%
WESTERN DIGITAL 37.3 Delayed Quote.-16.12%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group