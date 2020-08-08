What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Log in
08/08/2020 | 02:48am EDT

The U.S. added 1.8 million jobs in July as the unemployment rate fell to 10.2%, but the country has yet to restore half of the jobs lost because of the coronavirus pandemic.

UPS plans to impose hefty fees on large shippers during the holiday season, anticipating a crush of online orders amid the pandemic.

WarnerMedia's new boss ousted the leadership of HBO Max, the streaming service that launched less than three months ago, as part of a broader restructuring.

A boom in auto lending threatens to unravel as payment deferrals end while unemployment remains high and stimulus measures fade.

Singapore police brought their first criminal charges against an individual linked to the suspected fraud at former fintech star Wirecard.

China's exports gained momentum in July for the second straight month as global demand recovered.

Goldman restated its second-quarter earnings lower in the wake of the bank's $3.9 billion settlement with Malaysia over 1MDB.

The Dow and S&P 500 edged up 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively, while the Nasdaq dropped 0.9%.

BIOGEN INC. 305.71 Delayed Quote.10.10%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 156.9 Delayed Quote.7.86%
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC 11.5 Delayed Quote.6.88%
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION 38.36 Delayed Quote.6.79%
FEDEX CORPORATION 183.53 Delayed Quote.6.55%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC. 13.96 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 82.47 Delayed Quote.-5.03%
FORTINET, INC. 131 Delayed Quote.-6.10%
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 240.61 Delayed Quote.-8.51%
ILLUMINA, INC. 355.66 Delayed Quote.-10.94%
