S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 08/11 05:08:24 pm
3333.69 PTS   -0.80%
Pre-market
0.77%
3359.3 PTS
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aGM Finance Chief Leaves for Role at Payments Firm Stripe -- WSJ
DJ
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

08/12/2020 | 02:48am EDT

TikTok skirted a privacy safeguard in Google's Android operating system to collect unique identifiers from millions of mobile devices, a Wall Street Journal analysis found.

Airbnb is close to filing to go public in a move that would underscore a surprising rebound for the home-sharing giant and the IPO market.

An appeals court threw out an antitrust judgment against Qualcomm, ruling the government didn't prove the chip maker engaged in illegal monopolization.

SoftBank recorded a quarterly profit of nearly $12 billion, helped by proceeds from the sale of Sprint and improved performance at its Vision Fund.

McDonald's board is coming under scrutiny from some investors and corporate-governance groups over its initial investigation of former CEO Easterbrook.

The S&P 500 snapped a seven-session winning streak, falling 0.8%, while the Nasdaq and Dow were off 1.7% and 0.4%, respectively.

A venture backed by Authentic Brands and Simon Property has agreed to buy clothier Brooks Brothers for $325 million.

Tesla said it would implement a 5-for-1 stock split after a share-price surge over recent months.

GM finance chief Dhivya Suryadevara is leaving the auto maker to become the CFO of online-commerce firm Stripe.

Latest news on S&P 500
02:48aTesla to Split Stock 5 for 1 After Price Surge -- WSJ
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:27aAsian stocks slip as U.S. stimulus doubts mount
RE
12:23aAsian stocks slip as U.S. stimulus doubts mount
RE
08/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/11S.Korea shares track Wall Street lower, snap seven-day rally on U.S. stimulus..
RE
08/11Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
RE
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
WYNN RESORTS 88.29 Delayed Quote.8.36%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. 51 Delayed Quote.7.32%
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION 92.45 Delayed Quote.6.00%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 252.86 Delayed Quote.5.31%
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC. 13.05 Delayed Quote.5.07%
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. 142.42 Delayed Quote.-4.49%
THE CLOROX COMPANY 222.3 Delayed Quote.-4.74%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 76.88 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
NEWMONT CORPORATION 62.87 Delayed Quote.-7.39%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 15.16 Delayed Quote.-8.01%
Heatmap :
