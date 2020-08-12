What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

TikTok skirted a privacy safeguard in Google's Android operating system to collect unique identifiers from millions of mobile devices, a Wall Street Journal analysis found.

Airbnb is close to filing to go public in a move that would underscore a surprising rebound for the home-sharing giant and the IPO market.

An appeals court threw out an antitrust judgment against Qualcomm, ruling the government didn't prove the chip maker engaged in illegal monopolization.

SoftBank recorded a quarterly profit of nearly $12 billion, helped by proceeds from the sale of Sprint and improved performance at its Vision Fund.

McDonald's board is coming under scrutiny from some investors and corporate-governance groups over its initial investigation of former CEO Easterbrook.

The S&P 500 snapped a seven-session winning streak, falling 0.8%, while the Nasdaq and Dow were off 1.7% and 0.4%, respectively.

A venture backed by Authentic Brands and Simon Property has agreed to buy clothier Brooks Brothers for $325 million.

Tesla said it would implement a 5-for-1 stock split after a share-price surge over recent months.

GM finance chief Dhivya Suryadevara is leaving the auto maker to become the CFO of online-commerce firm Stripe.