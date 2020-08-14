What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Apple and Google yanked "Fortnite," one of the world's most popular videogames, from their app stores in an escalating fight over the fees they charge developers to distribute their software and process in-app purchases.

Initial jobless claims fell below a million last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, as the labor market continues to regain some footing.

U.S. companies whose fortunes are linked to China are pushing back against the administration's plans to curb transactions involving Tencent's WeChat app.

The U.S. remains a magnet for IPOs of Chinese tech firms despite rising political, trade and regulatory tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Efforts to root out scammers in the federal Paycheck Protection and Economic Injury Disaster Loan programs are sweeping up legitimate borrowers.

The administration criticized a move by Fannie and Freddie to charge a new fee on certain mortgages, saying it would harm consumers.

The S&P 500 and Dow lost ground, retreating 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. The Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

Amazon's cloud division launched a service that allows customers to experiment with quantum computing platforms.

Fat Brands is buying burger chain Johnny Rockets, expanding its stable of restaurant brands.