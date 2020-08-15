Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

08/15/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Federal prosecutors have opened a criminal probe into whether a senior NASA official improperly told a high-ranking Boeing executive about the status of a lunar-lander contract, spurring the company to revise its bid.

Americans' shopping surpassed pre-pandemic levels last month, but the U.S. economy still faces threats as it digs out of a recession.

Germany's stock-market regulator allowed its staff to trade shares in Wirecard while the agency was investigating the firm.

The CEO of the firm behind "Fortnite" is now spearheading a battle that app developers have waged for years against Apple and Google.

Buffett's Berkshire unloaded billions of dollars of bank stocks as the U.S. economy reeled during the coronavirus lockdown.

U.S. stocks ended the week roughly where they started, leaving the S&P 500 hovering just below its February record.

A federal judge denied a motion filed by GM to revive its civil-racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler.

Canada's antitrust watchdog said it has launched a civil investigation into Amazon.com.

