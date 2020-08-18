What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The Trump administration approved an oil-leasing program for the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, opening the 19-million-acre wilderness area to drilling for the first time.

California officials said they opened an inquiry into whether Calpers's ex-investment chief broke state conflict-of-interest laws through holdings in firms in which the fund was also invested.

Some Justice Department staffers have expressed internal concerns over plans to bring an antitrust lawsuit against Google and what they view as an aggressive timeline favored by Barr.

The U.S. issued new rules curbing Huawei's access to foreign-made chips, expanding restrictions on the Chinese telecom company's link to crucial components.

Chevron is in talks to invest in a major oil field in Iraq, according to Iraqi officials, part of a string of prospective U.S. corporate deals in the country.

"Fortnite" creator Epic Games accused Apple of threatening to block it from making software for iOS devices and Mac computers amid an escalating dispute.

The S&P 500 gained 0.3%, closing just shy of its record from February, while the Nasdaq rose 1%. The Dow retreated 0.3%.

McDonald's ex-CEO Easterbrook said in a court filing that the firm had information about his relationships with other employees when it negotiated his severance deal.