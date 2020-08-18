Log in
S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
08/17 05:13:19 pm
3381.99 PTS   +0.27%
Pre-market
-0.07%
3379.68 PTS
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

08/18/2020 | 02:48am EDT

The Trump administration approved an oil-leasing program for the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, opening the 19-million-acre wilderness area to drilling for the first time.

California officials said they opened an inquiry into whether Calpers's ex-investment chief broke state conflict-of-interest laws through holdings in firms in which the fund was also invested.

Some Justice Department staffers have expressed internal concerns over plans to bring an antitrust lawsuit against Google and what they view as an aggressive timeline favored by Barr.

The U.S. issued new rules curbing Huawei's access to foreign-made chips, expanding restrictions on the Chinese telecom company's link to crucial components.

Chevron is in talks to invest in a major oil field in Iraq, according to Iraqi officials, part of a string of prospective U.S. corporate deals in the country.

"Fortnite" creator Epic Games accused Apple of threatening to block it from making software for iOS devices and Mac computers amid an escalating dispute.

The S&P 500 gained 0.3%, closing just shy of its record from February, while the Nasdaq rose 1%. The Dow retreated 0.3%.

McDonald's ex-CEO Easterbrook said in a court filing that the firm had information about his relationships with other employees when it negotiated his severance deal.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.77% 1516.24 Delayed Quote.13.20%
APPLE INC. -0.26% 458.43 Delayed Quote.56.52%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.46% 90.77 Delayed Quote.-24.68%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.31% 27844.91 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.15% 45.16 Delayed Quote.-31.76%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 0.79% 208.67 Delayed Quote.5.60%
NASDAQ 100 1.11% 11288.569627 Delayed Quote.27.84%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.00% 11129.725224 Delayed Quote.22.81%
S&P 500 0.27% 3381.99 Delayed Quote.4.68%
WTI -0.27% 42.62 Delayed Quote.-30.82%
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aCOMMODITIES REPORT : Buffett Bets on Gold: Here's Why -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Firm Goes for Gold -- WSJ
DJ
02:18aAsia shares sluggish after Wall Street's tech-inspired rally
RE
01:28aDollar falls as risk-on move boosts stocks
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:38aTech fuelled 'everything's awesome' rally looks unstoppable
RE
12:26aAsia shares sluggish after Wall Street's tech-inspired rally
RE
08/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/17Asia shares sluggish after Wall Street's tech-inspired rally
RE
Top / Flop S&P 500
L BRANDS, INC. 28.8 Delayed Quote.8.52%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 30.01 Delayed Quote.7.72%
NEWMONT CORPORATION 68.35 Delayed Quote.7.05%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 493.48 Delayed Quote.6.68%
DAVITA INC. 86.26 Delayed Quote.4.98%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. 34.4 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 13.91 Delayed Quote.-4.99%
COTY INC. 3.98 Delayed Quote.-5.01%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 14.68 Delayed Quote.-5.11%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 12.62 Delayed Quote.-5.33%
