Which Stocks Do Best When Interest Rates Rise -- Journal Report

By Derek Horstmeyer

For investors who want to protect their portfolio against rising interest rates, the conventional wisdom says it's best to shift into the stocks of safe, dividend-paying, large companies.

But the data suggest that is likely the wrong strategy.

Examining the five periods over the past 30 years when the Federal Reserve raised rates, in fact, shows that large, dividend-paying, safe companies may be the ones you want to avoid. And with the market participants betting that the Fed will incrementally raise interest rates another percentage point over the next year, this advice could be especially timely.

When bulls prevail

The Fed tends to raise rates at times when it thinks the economy shows signs of overheating -- to tighten credit and reduce the chance of rampant inflation. But while rates are rising and the economy is still growing at a healthy rate, it isn't uncommon for a general bullishness about stocks to prevail. Over the past five rate-increase cycles, in fact, the S&P 500 averaged 13.2% a year, well above its historical average of 9.6%.

This excess performance, meanwhile, is most concentrated in the types of companies one would expect to do well in a booming economy -- smaller businesses and those in cyclical industries. In fact, a look at the performance of all mutual funds over the past 30 years, partitioned by the focus of the fund, shows that if you were to hold an average small-cap mutual fund as opposed to a large-cap fund, you would have gained an extra 3.62 percentage points a year in returns over the five rate-increase cycles (15.13% versus 11.51%).

Why be 'defensive'?

Similarly, mutual funds focused on growth stocks and cyclical industries held an edge of 4.65 percentage points a year over value and defensive stocks during the rate-increase cycles. And finally, mutual funds that focus on dividend-paying companies underperformed mutual funds focusing on nonpayers by 5.38 percentage points over the past five rate-increase cycles.

It should be noted that funds focused on small-caps, growth stocks and nonpayers of dividends did come with slightly elevated levels of volatility over those same rate-increase cycles, compared with their safer counterparts. But in finance, the bigger rewards do tend to come with the bigger risks.

Thus, with the Fed showing no signs of letting up on rate increases for the next year, it may be the riskier types of funds, rather than those that invest in safe, dividend-paying and large-cap stocks, that deliver the bigger rewards.

Dr. Horstmeyer is an assistant professor of finance at George Mason University's Business School in Fairfax, Va. He can be reached at reports@wsj.com.