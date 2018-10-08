Why High Consumer Confidence May Be Bad News for Stocks -- Journal Report

By Mark Hulbert

The latest reading of U.S. consumer confidence from the Conference Board -- the highest in 18 years, and within shouting distance of a record -- would certainly appear to be good news for both the economy in general and the stock market in particular.

Upon digging more deeply, however, a more troubling picture emerges.

The notion that high levels of consumer confidence are a good thing hardly seems objectionable, of course, since the consumer is widely recognized as the linchpin of the U.S. economy. William R. Emmons, lead economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis's Center for Household Financial Stability, estimates that 83% of total economic growth since 2009 has been fueled by household spending.

Lynn Franco, the Conference Board's director of economic indicators, said when the latest figure was released that the high level of consumer confidence "should continue to support healthy consumer spending, and should be welcome news for retailers as they begin gearing up for the holiday season."

So far, so good.

Troubling history

Our first indication that this good-news story may be a silver lining within a dark cloud is realizing that the consumer-confidence index hit its all-time high -- 144.7 -- in early 2000, just as the internet-stock bubble was about to burst. Far from signaling continued improvement in the economy and more stock-market gains, that high reading was followed in short order by an economic recession and a severe bear market.

While the current reading -- 138.4 -- isn't quite as high as it was in early 2000, it is still higher than 98% of all monthly readings since 1967, when the index was created.

The index's reaching a record high just before a recession and bear market is just one data point, of course. But it is consistent with the general pattern that emerges from my analysis of the historical data: High consumer-confidence readings more often than not have been followed by below-average stock-market returns, and low readings have tended to be followed by above-average market gains.

Consider, for example, the S&P 500's return following the 5% of confidence readings that were the highest: Over the subsequent three months, its average return was a loss of 1.1%; over the full year following these high readings, the S&P 500 lost an average of 3.7%.

That contrasts with average three-month and 12-month gains of 3% and 15.5% following the 5% of readings that were the lowest.

The upside-down

Meir Statman, a professor of finance at Santa Clara University, told me in an interview that he isn't surprised by this result. That's because as long as two decades ago he noted an inverse correlation between consumer confidence and the stock market's subsequent return.

To be sure, he quickly hastened to point out, the statistics underlying this inverse correlation aren't so strong as to amount to a guarantee that the stock market will perform poorly in coming months. He said we shouldn't base any asset-allocation decision solely on this one statistical pattern (or any one pattern, for that matter). Nevertheless, he said, "to the extent one draws a conclusion from the current CCI reading, it would be negative for the stock market."

Prof. Statman added that the strongest statistical pattern he found in the consumer-confidence data is between a given month's reading and how the stock market had performed in the months and years prior. As the stock market goes up, in other words, so does consumer confidence, and as the market declines, so does confidence.

A high reading, therefore, tells you more about what has come before than about what is coming. And to the extent it does foretell the future, its message is just the opposite of what most think it would be.

Some investors who pay attention to consumer sentiment focus on the University of Michigan's consumer-sentiment index, another widely followed measure of consumer confidence. While its latest reading isn't quite at the same extreme as the CCI, its message is essentially the same: The University of Michigan index for September was higher than 90% of monthly readings since 1952.

In other words, consumer confidence is near record high levels no matter how you measure it.

One comforting thought

You may find some short-term solace, however, in discovering that, according to research conducted by Jack Schannep, editor of TheDowTheory.com, consumer confidence typically "reaches a peak some four to five months on average before the stock market peaks, and a recession follows 12 months on average after that."

So even if September's consumer-confidence index readings turn out to represent a peak for this market cycle, the bull market could very well last until the beginning of 2019, with a recession not starting until the latter part of next year.

Mr. Hulbert is the founder of the Hulbert Financial Digest and a senior columnist for MarketWatch. He can be reached at reports@wsj.com.