Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Yen rises on U.S.-Europe trade tension, lower IMF forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 03:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Ilustration photo of U.S. dollar and Japan Yen notes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The yen gained on Tuesday as traders favored the safe-haven currency after the United States announced it was considering tariffs on $11 billion of European goods and the International Monetary Fund downgraded its outlook on the global economy.

These factors weighed on market sentiment, spurring selling on Wall Street and touching off a partial reversal of earlier gains in oil prices. The pull back in crude and other commodity prices cut into the initial gains of the Canadian and Australian dollar as well as emerging currencies.

"Yen is now the top dog with lower stocks weighing on risk appetite," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

In late U.S. trading, the yen was 0.34% higher at 111.12 per dollar and up 0.3% per euro.

Major U.S. stock indexes were lower with the S&P 500 index down 0.67%.

Brent oil futures settled down 0.69% at $70.61 a barrel after hitting $71.34 earlier on Tuesday, the highest since November.

Russia indicated a possible easing from its output-cutting deal with OPEC overshadowed the prospect that violence in Libya could further tigh
ten global supply. Graphic: Oil-sensitive currencies vs Brent crude, clickhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2X3zeZH

On Monday, the U.S. Trade Representative proposed a list of European Union products ranging from large commercial aircraft and parts to dairy products and wine on which to slap tariffs as retaliation for European aircraft subsidies.

The IMF on Tuesday cut its global growth forecasts for 2019 to 3.3%, the slowest expansion since 2016 and from its earlier projection of 3.5% in January.

While the IMF reduced its calls on expansion for both Europe and the United States, the euro clung to its modest gains versus the dollar, last up 0.05% at $1.12655.

"Lots of negativity is already baked into the euro. Today's developments, while not encouraging, didn't meaningfully add to the bloc's weak narrative," Manimbo said.

The latest IMF forecasts, together with the retreat in oil prices, put pressure on the Australian and Canadian dollars. Both c
ountries are big commodities producers. Graphic: MF growth forecast, clickhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2I5I1XD

Currencies of oil producers including Norway, Russia and Mexico retreated from their earlier highs.

The Aussie was essentially unchanged at $0.71255 after touching a near three-week high, while the loonie was little changed at C$1.3323 after hitting C$1.3285, its strongest since March 21.

Meanwhile, sterling was down 0.14% at $1.3045 after a German government spokesman denied a media report that Chancellor Angela Merkel was open to putting a time limit on the Northern Ireland backstop in a Brexit agreement.

(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in LONDON; Editing by Susan Thomas and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Richard Leong
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.73% 26148.76 Delayed Quote.12.92%
NASDAQ 100 -0.42% 7568.152656 Delayed Quote.20.06%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.50% 7914.252119 Delayed Quote.19.87%
S&P 500 -0.64% 2877.22 Delayed Quote.15.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
03:27pCURRENCIES : Dollar Extends Slide And Is Now Looking Vulnerable, Says Analyst
DJ
03:27pYen rises on U.S.-Europe trade tension, lower IMF forecasts
RE
03:24pShare rally cools as Trump turns trade heat on Europe
RE
03:20pShare rally cools as Trump turns trade heat on Europe
RE
03:16pShare rally cools as Trump turns trade heat on Europe
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as U.S. Plots New Tariffs on EU
DJ
03:06pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Slides Nearly 200 Points As Trump Threatens Tariffs On $..
DJ
02:43pWall Street falls on renewed trade tensions, slowdown angst
RE
01:38pBOND REPORT : Treasurys Rally After Trump Threatens Tariffs Against EU
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
CERNER CORPORATION 62.94 Real-time Quote.10.25%
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP 54.555 Real-time Quote.2.80%
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY 39.415 Real-time Quote.2.30%
TRIPADVISOR 53.205 Real-time Quote.1.91%
PERKINELMER 101.39 Real-time Quote.1.68%
NOBLE ENERGY 24.475 Real-time Quote.-3.91%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 26.435 Real-time Quote.-4.08%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 27.255 Real-time Quote.-4.47%
PENTAIR PLC 39.03 Real-time Quote.-13.76%
UNDER ARMOUR 18.725 Real-time Quote.-13.87%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About