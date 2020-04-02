Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Yield-thirsty investors eye stock dividends as virus fears shrink bond payouts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 02:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A person wearing a face mask walks along Wall Street after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York City, New York

Battered S&P 500 stocks may get fresh interest from investors turning to dividends in a world of shrinking bond yields.

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 now exceeds the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury by its highest margin in nearly five decades after a flight to safe-haven assets compressed government bond yields to record lows.

Graphic: S&P 500 dividend yield vs 10-year Treasury

Wall Street's coronavirus sell-off has left the S&P 500 down 26% from its February record high, lifting its dividend yield to 2.46%, the highest since 2009, according to Refinitiv's Datastream.

By comparison, investors' rush to government bonds has pushed the yield on U.S. 10-year Treasuries to record lows, most recently on Thursday at 0.59%. Bond yields fall as prices rise.

With Treasury yields so low, "income-seeking investors should consider stocks with both high dividend yields and the capacity to maintain the distributions," Goldman Sachs recommended in a note to clients this week.

The bank's report highlighted a list of 40 companies with comparatively high dividend yields, a long history of dividend payouts and stable balance sheets, among them Home Depot, Johnson & Johnson, Cisco Systems Inc and Wells Fargo & Co.

Historically, 10-year Treasury yields have almost always been higher than S&P 500 dividend yields, with a handful of exceptions since the 2008 financial crisis. At over 1.8 percentage points, the current spread between the S&P 500 dividend yield and 10-year Treasuries is the largest since at least the early 1970s, according to Datastream data, which does not go back any further.

Attractive dividend yields on Wall Street may not last, however. Goldman Sachs warned in its report that S&P 500 dividends are likely to shrink by 25% in 2020 as companies vulnerable to the economic shock of the coronavirus outbreak cut or scrap payments to shareholders.

Companies borrowing government money under a $2 trillion economic stimulus package approved last week are not allowed to repurchase shares or pay dividends until they repay their loans. Corporations including Boeing, Macy's and Ford Motor have already suspended their dividends.

S&P 500 dividends in the March quarter reached a record $127 billion, up 8% from the previous year, according to S&P Dow Jones analyst Howard Silverblatt. However, in the same quarter, a total of 13 S&P 500 companies reduced future dividends by $13.7 billion, including 10 companies that suspended their dividends, he said.

In another report, BofA Global Research estimated that in an extreme scenario in which troubled industries slash dividends to zero, the S&P 500's overall dividend yield would fall by only about 9 basis points.

"We recommend high quality and safe - not high - dividend yield companies until credit conditions stabilize," BofA Global Research wrote.

By Noel Randewich
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.82% 21161.59 Delayed Quote.-23.20%
NASDAQ 100 0.74% 7555.917498 Delayed Quote.-10.53%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.44% 7406.393238 Delayed Quote.-14.18%
S&P 500 0.98% 2498.17 Delayed Quote.-20.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:57pYield-thirsty investors eye stock dividends as virus fears shrink bond payout..
RE
01:40pWall Street gains as oil surge eclipses massive jobless numbers
RE
01:33pWalgreens Down Over 7%, on Track for Lowest Close Since January 2013 -- Data ..
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:30pStocks climb as investors digest grim U.S. jobs data
RE
12:30pStocks climb as investors digest grim U.S. jobs data
RE
12:29pStocks climb as investors digest grim U.S. jobs data
RE
11:47aINSTANT VIEW : Weekly US jobless claims top 6 million for first time
RE
11:33aOccidental Petroleum Up Nearly 21%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase In O..
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 12.675 Real-time Estimate Quote.18.02%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 28.995 Real-time Estimate Quote.15.66%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 7.54 Real-time Estimate Quote.14.94%
HALLIBURTON COMPANY 7.525 Real-time Estimate Quote.14.02%
APACHE CORPORATION 4.565 Real-time Estimate Quote.13.56%
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION 27.73 Real-time Estimate Quote.-10.66%
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. 34.17 Real-time Estimate Quote.-12.11%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 8.155 Real-time Estimate Quote.-14.61%
ARCONIC INC. 6.105 Real-time Estimate Quote.-61.99%
INGERSOLL-RAND 23.115 Real-time Estimate Quote.-71.42%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group