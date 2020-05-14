Log in
S C Compa : Report availability Q1 2020

05/14/2020 | 02:55pm EDT

ANNOUNCEMENT

REGARDING AVAILABILITY OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

for the 1stQ 2020

In accordance with the FSA Regulation No. 5 / 2018 (Annex 13) on issuers and real estate operations, COMPA S.A. Sibiu's Board of Directors informs interested shareholders that the Interim Financial Report for the 1stQ 2020 is available for analysis on the company's

website, www.compa.ro, in the Investor Relations - Legal Reports - Quarterly Reports - 2020 section, and at the company's location in Sibiu, no. 8, Henri Coandă street, postal code 550234, Sibiu county, starting with May 15th 2020, 09:00 o'clock.

The Interim Financial Report for the 1stQ 2020 will be sent to both the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the Financial Supervisory Authority.

Chairman & CEO,

Ioan DEAC

Registered at the Trade Register Office under

Bank accounts ING BANK Sibiu:

No. J 32/129 / 1991

RO60INGB0015000041108911 / RON

Fiscal Code: RO 788767

RO09INGB0015000041100711 / Euro

SICOMEX Code: 100555; SIRUES Code: 0778437

Bank accounts BRD Sibiu:

RO24 BRDE 330 SV 021 97 82 3300 / RON RO69 BRDE 330 SV 016 67 30 3300 / EUR RO18 BRDE 330 SV 017 96 70 3300 / USD

COMPA 36-4-1009;A4; f;ed.n/2017

Disclaimer

Compa SA published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 18:54:02 UTC
