S C Compa : Report availability Q1 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT

REGARDING AVAILABILITY OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

for the 1stQ 2020

In accordance with the FSA Regulation No. 5 / 2018 (Annex 13) on issuers and real estate operations, COMPA S.A. Sibiu's Board of Directors informs interested shareholders that the Interim Financial Report for the 1stQ 2020 is available for analysis on the company's

website, www.compa.ro, in the Investor Relations - Legal Reports - Quarterly Reports - 2020 section, and at the company's location in Sibiu, no. 8, Henri Coandă street, postal code 550234, Sibiu county, starting with May 15th 2020, 09:00 o'clock.

The Interim Financial Report for the 1stQ 2020 will be sent to both the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the Financial Supervisory Authority.

Chairman & CEO,

Ioan DEAC