S D Standard Drilling : .D tandard Drillling Plc. (the "Company") ha completed the ale of tandard Provider

30.10.2019 16:45
Limassol, 30 October 2019
Reference is made to the stock exchange release as of 2 October 2019, where the
Company published that it had entered into a Memorandum of Agreement to sell one
(1) large Norwegian built Platform Supply Vessel, Standard Provider for USD 13.5
million.
The transaction was completed today on 30 October 2019. S.D Standard Drilling
Plc. has, through its subsidiary, Standard Provider AS, received the transaction
amount in full.
Following the sale of Standard Provider, total cash holding of the Company is
approximately USD 42.5 million. This includes pro-rata cash held by S.D Standard
Drilling Plc, subsidiaries and investments.
Following the sale, the Company will control, directly and indirectly, a fleet
of 14 PSVs ; five (5) large PSVs 100% owned and nine (9) medium-sized PSVs with
approximately 26% ownership interest, including one vessel on a bare boat
contract.
For further information please contact:
General Manager, Evangelia Panagide at +357 99 77 11 16,
or ;
Chairman of the Board, Martin Nes at +47 92 01 48 14
