S.D. Standard Drilling Plc

S.D. STANDARD DRILLING PLC

(SDSD)
S D Standard Drilling : DISCLOSURE OF LARGE SHAREHOLDINGS S.D. STANDARD DRILLING Plc

02/28/2020 | 11:32am EST
DISCLOSURE OF LARGE SHAREHOLDINGS S.D. STANDARD DRILLING Plc
Tycoon Industrier AS, a company controlled by Øystein Stray Spetalen, has on 28 Feb 2020 purchased 1 000 000 shares in S.D. Standard Drilling Plc at NOK 0.94 per share. After the transaction Øystein Stray Spetalen and associated companies have a holding of 144'756'540 shares corresponding to 25,13 % of the outstanding shares.

Disclaimer

S.D. Standard Drilling plc published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 16:31:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26,0 M
EBIT 2020 10,0 M
Net income 2020 9,00 M
Finance 2020 45,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 4,80x
P/E ratio 2021 4,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
EV / Sales2021 -0,12x
Capitalization 55,3 M
Technical analysis trends S.D. STANDARD DRILLING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,22  $
Last Close Price 0,10  $
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 128%
Spread / Lowest Target 128%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evangelia Panagide General Manager
Martin Nes Chairman
Christos Neocleous Chief Financial Officer
George Crystallis Independent Non-Executive Director
Constantinos Pandelides Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S.D. STANDARD DRILLING PLC-33.19%55
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-3.98%9 277
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION0.00%4 725
HELMERICH & PAYNE-18.29%4 042
TRANSOCEAN LTD.-56.25%1 844
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S-32.14%1 825
