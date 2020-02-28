S D Standard Drilling : DISCLOSURE OF LARGE SHAREHOLDINGS S.D. STANDARD DRILLING Plc

Tycoon Industrier AS, a company controlled by Øystein Stray Spetalen, has on 28 Feb 2020 purchased 1 000 000 shares in S.D. Standard Drilling Plc at NOK 0.94 per share. After the transaction Øystein Stray Spetalen and associated companies have a holding of 144'756'540 shares corresponding to 25,13 % of the outstanding shares.

