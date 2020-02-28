S D Standard Drilling : MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE – MARTIN NES

Hanekamb Invest AS, a company controlled by Martin Nes, Chairman of SD Standard Drilling Plc, has on 28 Feb 2020 purchased 808'873 shares at NOK 0,94 per share. After the transaction Martin Nes and associated companies have a holding of 5 322 894 shares corresponding to 0.92 % of the outstanding shares.

