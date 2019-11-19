Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  S.D. Standard Drilling Plc    SDSD   CY0101550917

S.D. STANDARD DRILLING PLC

(SDSD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

S D Standard Drilling ( “”) has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (“MOA”) to sell Standard Supporter one (1) large Norwegian built Platform Supply Vessels (“PSV”) through its wholly owned Norwegian subsidiary Standard Supporter A : S.D. Standard Drilling Plc. (the “Company”) has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (“MOA”) to sell Standard Supporter, one (1) large Norwegian built Platform Supply Vessels (“PSV”) through its wholly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 02:09am EST
S.D. Standard Drilling Plc. (the 'Company') has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement ('MOA') to sell Standard Supporter, one (1) large Norwegian built Platform Supply Vessels ('PSV') through its wholly owned Norwegian subsidiary Standard Supporter AS
Limassol, 19 November 2019 Through its wholly owned subsidiary Standard Supporter AS, S.D. Standard Drilling Plc, has agreed to sell (the 'Transaction') one (1) UT 776 CD PSV vessel, Standard Supporter ( the 'Vessel'), for USD 15 million. The Vessel is a large PSV, built at STX Brevik, Norway, in 2009, with 1,000m2 deck space. Standard Supporter AS has received 10% deposit of the purchase price. The Transaction is subject to inspection and expected to be completed within expiring of December 2019. Following the sale, the Company will control, directly and indirectly, a fleet of 13 PSVs; four (4) large PSVs 100% owned and nine (9) medium-sized PSVs with approximately 26% ownership interest, including one vessel on a bare boat contract. The sale will further strengthen the Company's cash balance. 'We are pleased with the sale of the Standard Supporter. The transaction will strengthen our strong balance sheet even further, increasing our cash balance significantly. During 2019 we have purchased one large PSV (Standard Olympus, 2014 built) and sold two large vessels (including Standard Supporter) showing that we continue to follow our strategy. Standard Supporter was acquired in 2017 for USD 11.1 million. The profit, excluding fair value adjustments, will be approximately USD 4 million including the result of the operation of the Vessel. By selling Standard Supporter we have also reduced forward capital expenditures commitment in relation to the Vessel due in 2020. ' says Martin Nes, Chairman of the Company. Pro forma cash holding of the Company is approximately USD 58 million, as if the Transaction was completed today. This includes pro-rata cash held by S.D Standard Drilling Plc, subsidiaries and investments. No agreements have been entered into that are for the benefit of members of the management or board of directors of neither the Company nor Standard Supporter AS in connection with the sale of the Vessel. This stock exchange notice is published in accordance with the requirements for detailed stock exchange announcements pursuant to section 3.4 of the Continuing Obligations for companies listed on Oslo Stock Exchange. For further information please contact: General Manager, Evangelia Panagide at +357 99 77 11 16, or; Chairman of the Board, Martin Nes at +47 92 01 48 14

Disclaimer

S.D. Standard Drilling plc published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 07:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S.D. STANDARD DRILLING PLC
02:09aS D STANDARD DRILLING ( &LDQUO;&RDQU : S.D. Standard Drilling Plc. (the “C..
PU
02:06aS D STANDARD DRILLING ( "") HAS ENTE : S.D. Standard Drilling Plc. (the "Company..
AQ
11/08SDSD : Third quarter 2019 financial results
AQ
10/30S D STANDARD DRILLING : .D tandard Drillling Plc. (the "Company") ha completed t..
PU
10/30S D STANDARD DRILLING : .D tandard Drillling Plc. (the "Company") ha completed t..
AQ
10/17S D STANDARD DRILLING : DISCLOSURE OF LARGE SHAREHOLDINGS S.D. STANDARD DRILLING..
AQ
10/02S D STANDARD DRILLING ( "") HAS ENTE : S.D. Standard Drilling Plc. (the "Company..
PU
09/12SD STANDARD DRILLING : SDSD- Presents at the Pareto Oil and Offshore Conference
PU
06/05SD STANDARD DRILLING : SDSD- Minutes from Annual General Meeting in S.D. Standar..
PU
04/24SD STANDARD DRILLING : S.D. Standard Drilling Plc. (the "Company") to acquire on..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 17,1 M
EBIT 2018 -0,55 M
Net income 2018 -3,05 M
Finance 2018 18,9 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -25,2x
P/E ratio 2019 4,21x
EV / Sales2018 3,15x
EV / Sales2019 1,45x
Capitalization 72,7 M
Chart S.D. STANDARD DRILLING PLC
Duration : Period :
S.D. Standard Drilling Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.D. STANDARD DRILLING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,22  $
Last Close Price 0,13  $
Spread / Highest target 73,5%
Spread / Average Target 73,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 73,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evangelia Panagide General Manager
Martin Nes Chairman
Christos Neocleous Chief Financial Officer
George Crystallis Independent Non-Executive Director
Constantinos Pandelides Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S.D. STANDARD DRILLING PLC11.87%73
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED59.59%8 748
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION33.33%4 652
HELMERICH & PAYNE-15.39%4 399
TRANSOCEAN LTD.-30.55%2 974
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-15.36%1 703
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group