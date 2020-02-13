SDSD: FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

NOTE: THE COMPANY IS AN INVESTMENT ENTITY AND SHALL NOT CONSOLIDATE ITS SUBSIDIARIES. (Limassol, 13 February 2020) S.D. Standard Drilling Plc (Standard Drilling, OSE:SDSD) had a negative adjusted EBITDA of USD 0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 from the underlying operations of Platform Supply Vessels (PSVs) (Q4 2018: USD 0.3 million), with an utilization of 82% on fully owned large-sized PSVs (Q4 2018 90%). EBITDA (adj) for the full year 2019 was positive USD 6 million (2018 USD 0.9 million) Standard Drilling reported an operating loss of USD 1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 (Q4 2018: Profit USD 1.5 million), following unrealized loss on revaluation of financial assets of USD 1.9 million. Standard Drilling is an investment entity and shall not consolidate its subsidiaries. Therefore, the company measures its investments in PSVs based on fair value estimates from reputable independent valuers. Revenues and EBITDA from chartering out the vessels are not consolidated into, nor reflected in the financial statements. From operating the PSVs the group had an underlying negative adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter 2019 of USD 0.5 million (Q4 2018 USD 0.3 million). For the full year 2019 the group had a positive EBITDA of USD 6 million compared to USD 0.9 million in 2018. The utilization of the large-sized PSV's was 82% in the quarter (Q4 2018 90%). 'The operating result from the PSV fleet in the fourth quarter was somewhat disappointing due to a weak winter market, but our full year results for 2019 show that the market is heading in the right direction. We expect the rates in the PSV market to improve during the upcoming spring and summer season.', says Martin Nes, Chairman of the Board of Standard Drilling Plc. The total cash balance was USD 58.2 million at the end of fourth quarter, including pro-rata ownership of the subsidiaries and investments, up from USD 28 million at the end of third quarter 2019. Standard Drilling has in January 2020 invested USD 36.5 million, including working capital, for a 33.3% ownership in a new built VLCC that was delivered directly from the yard, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co in Korea, end of January 2020. The purchase price of the vessel ( 'Gustavia S') was USD 106 million. Gustavia S is a 300 000 TDW ECO Design Crude Oil Tanker and fitted with scrubber technology by Wärtsilä. 'Standard Drilling has during the fourth quarter sold two of its six large size PSV's. In addition to realizing a profit for both vessels that were sold, we have reduced the risk and future capital expenditures in our PSV fleet while increasing our cash holding significantly. This enables the company to pursue other investment opportunities in line with our strategy to exploit market opportunities within oil service and shipping, both by acquisition and sale of assets ', says Martin Nes In addition to the ownership of the VLCC vessel Gustavia S, Standard Drilling currently owns 100% of four large-size modern PSVs. Further, the company has invested in 9 mid-size PSVs, bringing the total fleet of partly and fully owned vessels to 13 PSVs, including one vessel on a bare-boat contract. The company has zero debt, cost effective operations and low overhead cost. ENDS For additional information, please contact: General Manager, Evangelia Panagide at +357 99 77 11 16 Chairman of the Board, Martin Nes at +47 92 01 48 14 Adjusted EBITDA: Excluding non-recurring cost and dry dock, special survey, maintenance and repair Standard Drilling|www.standard-drilling.com S.D. Standard Drilling was founded in 2010. In addition to a 33.3% ownership of a VLCC, the company currently has 100% ownership interest in four large-size Platform Supply Vessels ('PSVs') and an indirect ownership interest in nine mid-size PSVs including one vessel on a 1 year bare- boat contract.

