Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  S.D. Standard Drilling Plc    SDSD   CY0101550917

S.D. STANDARD DRILLING PLC

(SDSD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SDSD: FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 01:16am EST
SDSD: FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS
NOTE: THE COMPANY IS AN INVESTMENT ENTITY AND SHALL NOT CONSOLIDATE ITS SUBSIDIARIES. (Limassol, 13 February 2020) S.D. Standard Drilling Plc (Standard Drilling, OSE:SDSD) had a negative adjusted EBITDA of USD 0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 from the underlying operations of Platform Supply Vessels (PSVs) (Q4 2018: USD 0.3 million), with an utilization of 82% on fully owned large-sized PSVs (Q4 2018 90%). EBITDA (adj) for the full year 2019 was positive USD 6 million (2018 USD 0.9 million) Standard Drilling reported an operating loss of USD 1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 (Q4 2018: Profit USD 1.5 million), following unrealized loss on revaluation of financial assets of USD 1.9 million. Standard Drilling is an investment entity and shall not consolidate its subsidiaries. Therefore, the company measures its investments in PSVs based on fair value estimates from reputable independent valuers. Revenues and EBITDA from chartering out the vessels are not consolidated into, nor reflected in the financial statements. From operating the PSVs the group had an underlying negative adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter 2019 of USD 0.5 million (Q4 2018 USD 0.3 million). For the full year 2019 the group had a positive EBITDA of USD 6 million compared to USD 0.9 million in 2018. The utilization of the large-sized PSV's was 82% in the quarter (Q4 2018 90%). 'The operating result from the PSV fleet in the fourth quarter was somewhat disappointing due to a weak winter market, but our full year results for 2019 show that the market is heading in the right direction. We expect the rates in the PSV market to improve during the upcoming spring and summer season.', says Martin Nes, Chairman of the Board of Standard Drilling Plc. The total cash balance was USD 58.2 million at the end of fourth quarter, including pro-rata ownership of the subsidiaries and investments, up from USD 28 million at the end of third quarter 2019. Standard Drilling has in January 2020 invested USD 36.5 million, including working capital, for a 33.3% ownership in a new built VLCC that was delivered directly from the yard, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co in Korea, end of January 2020. The purchase price of the vessel ( 'Gustavia S') was USD 106 million. Gustavia S is a 300 000 TDW ECO Design Crude Oil Tanker and fitted with scrubber technology by Wärtsilä. 'Standard Drilling has during the fourth quarter sold two of its six large size PSV's. In addition to realizing a profit for both vessels that were sold, we have reduced the risk and future capital expenditures in our PSV fleet while increasing our cash holding significantly. This enables the company to pursue other investment opportunities in line with our strategy to exploit market opportunities within oil service and shipping, both by acquisition and sale of assets ', says Martin Nes In addition to the ownership of the VLCC vessel Gustavia S, Standard Drilling currently owns 100% of four large-size modern PSVs. Further, the company has invested in 9 mid-size PSVs, bringing the total fleet of partly and fully owned vessels to 13 PSVs, including one vessel on a bare-boat contract. The company has zero debt, cost effective operations and low overhead cost. ENDS For additional information, please contact: General Manager, Evangelia Panagide at +357 99 77 11 16 Chairman of the Board, Martin Nes at +47 92 01 48 14 Adjusted EBITDA: Excluding non-recurring cost and dry dock, special survey, maintenance and repair Standard Drilling|www.standard-drilling.com S.D. Standard Drilling was founded in 2010. In addition to a 33.3% ownership of a VLCC, the company currently has 100% ownership interest in four large-size Platform Supply Vessels ('PSVs') and an indirect ownership interest in nine mid-size PSVs including one vessel on a 1 year bare- boat contract.

Disclaimer

S.D. Standard Drilling plc published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 06:15:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S.D. STANDARD DRILLING PLC
01:16aSDSD : Fourth quarter 2019 financial results
PU
01/22S D STANDARD DRILLING : Mandatory notification of trade - martin nes
PU
01/22S D STANDARD DRILLING : MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE – MARTIN NES
PU
01/21SDSD : ENTERS THE TANKER MARKET – VLCC DELIVERY IN JANUARY
PU
2019S D STANDARD DRILLING ( &LDQUO;&RDQU : S.D Standard Drilling Plc. (the “Co..
PU
2019S D STANDARD DRILLING ( "") HAS TODA : S.D Standard Drilling Plc. (the "Company"..
AQ
2019S D STANDARD DRILLING ( &LDQUO;&RDQU : S.D. Standard Drilling Plc. (the “C..
PU
2019S D STANDARD DRILLING ( "") HAS ENTE : S.D. Standard Drilling Plc. (the "Company..
AQ
2019SDSD : Third quarter 2019 financial results
AQ
2019S D STANDARD DRILLING : .D tandard Drillling Plc. (the "Company") ha completed t..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 17,1 M
EBIT 2018 -0,55 M
Net income 2018 -3,05 M
Finance 2018 18,9 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -23,3x
P/E ratio 2019 3,88x
EV / Sales2018 2,82x
EV / Sales2019 1,23x
Capitalization 67,1 M
Chart S.D. STANDARD DRILLING PLC
Duration : Period :
S.D. Standard Drilling Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.D. STANDARD DRILLING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,22  $
Last Close Price 0,12  $
Spread / Highest target 88,0%
Spread / Average Target 88,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 88,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evangelia Panagide General Manager
Martin Nes Chairman
Christos Neocleous Chief Financial Officer
George Crystallis Independent Non-Executive Director
Constantinos Pandelides Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S.D. STANDARD DRILLING PLC-18.52%67
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED0.00%10 130
HELMERICH & PAYNE-2.97%4 799
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-8.24%4 681
TRANSOCEAN LTD.-34.88%2 741
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S-15.12%2 270
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group