S IMMO : issues 10-year bond with a volume of EUR 100m

Stock exchange listed S IMMO AG (Bloomberg: SPI:AV, Reuters: SIAG.VI; ISIN: AT0000652250) decided today to tap the 10-year bond to be issued in connection with its recent exchange and repurchase offer (ISIN AT0000A2AEA8) and increases the nominal value to EUR 100m. The coupon of the fixed-rate bond is 2.00% p.a., the issuing price of the bonds issued in the tap amounts to 101.13% (corresponding to a re-offer yield of 1.875%).

The bonds with a denomination of EUR 500 each can be subscribed by private investors in Austria between 09 and 11 October 2019 (subject to early termination of the subscription period) at credit institutes. The bonds is expected to be listed on the Official Market (Amtlicher Handel) of the Vienna Stock Exchange in the corporates prime segment.

Ernst Vejdovszky, CEO of S IMMO AG, comments: 'After the successful exchange and repurchase offer we take advantage of the favourable capital market conditions with this tap and strengthen our opportunities for further profitable growth.'

Erste Group Bank AG executed the transaction as sole lead manager and bookrunner. The capital market prospectus including amendments thereto and the final conditions as well as further details of the bond will be available on the website www.simmoag.at/bond2019-2029.

