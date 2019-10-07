Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  S IMMO AG    SIAG   AT0000652250

S IMMO AG

(SIAG)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

S IMMO : issues 10-year bond with a volume of EUR 100m

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 10:27am EDT

Stock exchange listed S IMMO AG (Bloomberg: SPI:AV, Reuters: SIAG.VI; ISIN: AT0000652250) decided today to tap the 10-year bond to be issued in connection with its recent exchange and repurchase offer (ISIN AT0000A2AEA8) and increases the nominal value to EUR 100m. The coupon of the fixed-rate bond is 2.00% p.a., the issuing price of the bonds issued in the tap amounts to 101.13% (corresponding to a re-offer yield of 1.875%).

The bonds with a denomination of EUR 500 each can be subscribed by private investors in Austria between 09 and 11 October 2019 (subject to early termination of the subscription period) at credit institutes. The bonds is expected to be listed on the Official Market (Amtlicher Handel) of the Vienna Stock Exchange in the corporates prime segment.

Ernst Vejdovszky, CEO of S IMMO AG, comments: 'After the successful exchange and repurchase offer we take advantage of the favourable capital market conditions with this tap and strengthen our opportunities for further profitable growth.'

Erste Group Bank AG executed the transaction as sole lead manager and bookrunner. The capital market prospectus including amendments thereto and the final conditions as well as further details of the bond will be available on the website www.simmoag.at/bond2019-2029.

This announcement is addressed exclusively to persons legally entitled to receive it. It is meant for advertisement purposes and is a marketing communication and an advertisement according to WAG (Austrian Securities Supervision Act) and the Prospectus Regulation. It does not constitute financial analysis or advice relating to financial securities. It is neither a recommendation nor an offer, invitation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities of S IMMO AG (the 'Company'). In particular, it is not addressed to U.S. citizens or people resident in the United States of America (USA), Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, France, Italy or the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The offer of bonds issued by the Company (the 'Offer') is made solely by means and on the basis of a base prospectus approved by the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) on 06 May 2019, the amendment of 16 September 2019, further possible amendments thereto and the final terms for each issue (the 'Offer Documents')which can be obtained free of charge during normal business hours at the Company, Friedrichstrasse 10, A-1010 Vienna, in printed form and viewed in electronic form on the website of the Company (www.simmoag.at/bond2019-2029). The approval of the prospectus is not an endorsement of the offered securities. Only the information in the Offer Documents is binding in connection with the Offer. The information in this release is not binding. Investing in securities of the Company involves high risks, especially the risk of the total loss of the invested capital. Before every investment, investors should seek personal consultation considering their personal capital and investment situation, carefully read the Offer Documents especially evaluating the risk factors and make a decision exclusively based on these steps.

Disclaimer

S IMMO AG published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 14:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S IMMO AG
10:27aS IMMO : issues 10-year bond with a volume of EUR 100m
PU
10/04S IMMO : High participation in exchange and repurchase offer
PU
09/17S IMMO : resolves upon exchange and repurchase offer for the bond 2014-2021
PU
08/20S IMMO GERMANY : Focus on Erfurt
PU
07/10S IMMO : UBM acquires property at top location in Vienna from S IMMO AG
PU
06/30S IMMO AG : Half-year report
CO
06/21S IMMO AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/14S IMMO AG : Dividends
CO
05/27S IMMO AG : Positive trend continues in first quarter
PU
05/24S IMMO AG : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 208 M
EBIT 2019 251 M
Net income 2019 197 M
Debt 2019 1 365 M
Yield 2019 3,39%
P/E ratio 2019 7,09x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2019 13,3x
EV / Sales2020 13,3x
Capitalization 1 410 M
Chart S IMMO AG
Duration : Period :
S IMMO AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S IMMO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 22,55  €
Last Close Price 21,30  €
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ernst Vejdovszky Chief Executive Officer
Martin Simhandl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wilhelm Bayer Head-Controlling & Finance
Franz Kerber Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Hager Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S IMMO AG46.49%1 523
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.18%41 687
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-6.53%34 444
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.78%29 037
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED8.01%27 060
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.22.18%26 534
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group