MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  S Oil Corp    A010950   KR7010950004

S OIL CORP

(A010950)
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Exclusive: Aramco makes relatively little from foreign refining - documents

10/18/2019 | 11:56am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq

LONDON (Reuters) - Documents from Saudi Aramco show that the world's largest oil firm earns only a limited proportion of its profit from foreign refining ventures, an area in which the company plans huge investment.

The news comes as Aramco, according to two sources familiar with the matter, has delayed the planned launch of its initial public offering in hopes that pending third-quarter results will bolster investor confidence.

A subsidiary that holds Aramco stakes in South Korean refiner S-Oil and Showa Shell of Japan made a net income of $319 million (247.25 million pounds) in 2018, accounts seen by Reuters show.

Saudi Refining Inc, through which Aramco operates the largest U.S. oil refinery, made $423 million last year, separate accounts showed.

The documents, seen by Reuters, do not appear to be in the public domain.

The earnings represent a small proportion of Aramco's $111 billion in net income from 2018. They also illustrate just how profitable Aramco's core oil-producing business - which pumps about 10% of the world's oil - actually is.

Aramco is making huge investments in overseas downstream operations. With Indian companies and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co, it plans to build a giant refinery and petrochemical project that sources say will cost $60 billion. Aramco declined to comment.

Selling a stake in Aramco has been a centrepiece of Vision 2030, a plan championed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil.

Aramco appears to make a small proportion of its profit from refining compared with listed peers. Royal Dutch Shell, for example, earned $7.57 billion from downstream activities in 2018, almost a quarter of its $23.83 billion annual earnings.

In 2018, Aramco received revenue of $138.67 billion from its downstream operations and $216.9 billion from upstream, according to the company's published accounts.

Some analysts say Aramco's performance is better than that of its listed peers, based on metrics followed by investors in oil companies.

Jason Kenney of Santander said Aramco's first-half 2019 earnings showed a higher return on capital employed than listed peers and stronger performance on operational yardsticks such as refinery reliability.

This highlights "the impressive order of magnitude at which Saudi Aramco is delivering", he said in a report.

(This story refiles to remove link to a graphic)

(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)

By Alex Lawler and Dmitry Zhdannikov

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 24 662 B
EBIT 2019 761 B
Net income 2019 429 B
Debt 2019 5 583 B
Yield 2019 1,62%
P/E ratio 2019 25,7x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 462x
EV / Sales2020 439x
Capitalization 11 391 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 119 000,00  KRW
Last Close Price 99 100,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 51,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hussain A. Al-Qahtani Chief Executive Officer
Chul-Soo Kim Chairman & Independent Director
Bong-Soo Park President-Executive Board & Head-Operations
Young-Il Cho Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kang-Il Kim Managing Director & Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S OIL CORP9 730
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.07%288 308
BP PLC-1.55%126 931
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES24.55%116 405
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-16.82%83 177
PHILLIPS 6624.45%48 088
