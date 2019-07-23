Log in
S OIL CORP

(010950)
S Oil : 2Q Net Loss Misses Market Expectations -- Earnings Review

07/23/2019 | 11:25pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

S-Oil Corp. (010950.SE) reported its second-quarter results on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know:

NET LOSS: The South Korea-based oil refiner posted a net loss of 147.41 billion Korean won ($124.9 million) compared with a net profit of KRW163.22 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. The latest results were weaker than the consensus forecast for a net loss of KRW57.45 billion, according to FactSet.

REVENUE: Revenue during the quarter rose 4.2% on year to KRW6.257 trillion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--SWINGING TO LOSS: S-Oil says the shift to a net loss for the second quarter was due to deteriorating refining margins and declining demand.

--TRADE TENSIONS: The refiner saw Asian demand declining due to low seasonal factors and sluggish economic growth due to global trade tensions.

--NEARING TROUGH: The company forecasts its refining margins will bottom out in the third quarter and strengthen in the fourth quarter due to a likely pick-up in demand thanks to increased demand for driving over the vacation season and inventory build-up.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

