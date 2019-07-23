S Oil : Expects Oil Demand to Improve This Year -- Energy Comment

By Kwanwoo Jun

S-Oil Corp. (010950.SE), South Korea's leading oil refiner, provided the following outlook on oil demand and prices with its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Refining margins to improve

"Refining margin is expected to bottom out and show gradual improvement on the back of solid demand growth for driving season and inventory build-up in preparation of the IMO implementation whereas capacity additions are very limited in the 3rd quarter."

"Refining margins will strengthen from 4Q, driven by inventory build-up demand for compliant fuels in advance of IMO 2020."

Crude price differential to narrow

"IMO 2020 will put upward pressure on WTI prices as a result of higher demand for light-sweet crude oils. Spread between Dubai and WTI would be narrowed."

