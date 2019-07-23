Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  S Oil Corp    010950   KR7010950004

S OIL CORP

(010950)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

S Oil : Swung to 2Q Net Loss on Falling Refining Margin, Weak Demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 09:46pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

S-Oil Corp. (010950.SE) posted a net loss in the second quarter due to a deteriorating refining margin and declining demand, the South Korean oil refiner said Wednesday.

The company's net loss for the quarter ended June was 147.41 billion Korean won ($124.9 million) compared with a net profit of KRW163.22 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. The latest results missed the consensus forecast for a narrower net loss of KRW57.45 billion, according to FactSet.

Revenue during the quarter rose 4.2% on year to KRW6.257 trillion.

S-Oil's operating loss for the quarter was KRW90.52 billion compared with net profit of KRW402.64 billion.

For the first half of the year, the refiner's net loss was KRW33.82 billion, while revenue was KRW11.683 trillion.

S-Oil said Asian demand had declined due to low seasonality and sluggish economic growth in the region triggered by global trade tensions.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 3 / 3
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S OIL CORP
10:30pS OIL : South Korea's S-Oil sees IMP 2020 stock build supporting refining margin..
RE
09:46pS OIL : Swung to 2Q Net Loss on Falling Refining Margin, Weak Demand
DJ
07/16Asia refiners test the waters with exports of IMO 2020-compliant fuel
RE
07/08Hedge funds chart course through 'IMO 2020' storm
RE
06/27S OIL : Saudi Aramco advances global chemicals strategy with S-Oil expansion pro..
AQ
06/27S OIL : President of Korea and HRH Crown Prince inaugurate Korean S-Oil refinery
AQ
06/27S OIL : President of Korea and HRH Crown Prince inaugurate Korean S-Oil refinery..
AQ
06/27S OIL CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/26S OIL : Saudi Crown Prince, South Korean President Inaugurate S-Oil Refinery
AQ
06/26S OIL : Saudi Aramco expands chemicals footprint with S-Oil expansion project in..
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 24 423 B
EBIT 2019 1 085 B
Net income 2019 621 B
Debt 2019 5 264 B
Yield 2019 3,01%
P/E ratio 2019 15,3x
P/E ratio 2020 9,29x
EV / Sales2019 447x
EV / Sales2020 423x
Capitalization 10 914 B
Chart S OIL CORP
Duration : Period :
S Oil Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 109 800,00  KRW
Last Close Price 94 800,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 58,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Othman Al-Ghamdi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bong-Soo Park President-Executive Board & Head-Operations
Young-Il Cho Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Tae-Gi Kim Managing Director & Head-Project Technology
Chul-Soo Kim Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S OIL CORP9 031
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION9.97%317 628
BP PLC5.45%132 080
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES11.39%110 131
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (GDR)16.64%110 131
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP4.75%89 904
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group