S Oil : Swung to 2Q Net Loss on Falling Refining Margin, Weak Demand

By Kwanwoo Jun



S-Oil Corp. (010950.SE) posted a net loss in the second quarter due to a deteriorating refining margin and declining demand, the South Korean oil refiner said Wednesday.

The company's net loss for the quarter ended June was 147.41 billion Korean won ($124.9 million) compared with a net profit of KRW163.22 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. The latest results missed the consensus forecast for a narrower net loss of KRW57.45 billion, according to FactSet.

Revenue during the quarter rose 4.2% on year to KRW6.257 trillion.

S-Oil's operating loss for the quarter was KRW90.52 billion compared with net profit of KRW402.64 billion.

For the first half of the year, the refiner's net loss was KRW33.82 billion, while revenue was KRW11.683 trillion.

S-Oil said Asian demand had declined due to low seasonality and sluggish economic growth in the region triggered by global trade tensions.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com