"The margin will gain notable momentum in the second half through soaring demand for diesel ahead of IMO's 2020 sulphur cap regulation," the refiner, whose top shareholder is Saudi Aramco, said in an earnings statement.

The refiner added it plans to shut down a 250,000 barrel per day (bpd) No.3 crude distillation unit (CDU) and 89,000-bpd condensate fractionation unit (CFU) in 2019 for maintenance, without giving further details.

