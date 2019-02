S-Oil, whose top shareholder is Saudi Aramco, said in a regulatory filing that it will supply up to 17 million barrels of diesel, up to 13 million barrels of naphtha and up to 12 million barrels of jet fuel to Aramco Trading Singapore under the contract, valid between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019.

