The trading arm of Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil exporter, will lift Kuwaiti Export Crude (KEC) this year, a medium-sour grade that can be processed at Aramco-owned refineries in Asia, the sources said.

The volume of crude to be lifted under the contract was not immediately known.

One of the sources said ATC will nominate a volume each month.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)