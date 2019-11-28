A union between Orange and Deutsche Telekom?

Log in
0
11/28/2019 | 10:27am EST

AMS urges Osram's shareholders to contribute to its 41 offer, which expires on December 5, with very low contribution rates at this time. The Lone Stars fund is reported to have entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire BASF's construction chemicals division. The telecoms industry is shaking with the rumor, denied, of a planned union between Orange and Deutsche Telekom and the reorganization of Telefonica.

AB InBev looking to lower its debt. Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's leading brewer, is considering its options for its packaging activity in order to reduce its debt level and focus on its main activity, according to Reuters.

Wisekey on the Nasdaq next week. The Swiss specialist in cybersecurity and connected objects Wisekey will be listed on the Nasdaq as of next Wednesday. These shares will appear under the symbol "WKEY", Wisekey announces Thursday. No new securities will be issued as part of this Nasdaq entry.

Lone Stars after BASF. The Lone Stars fund is reported to have entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire BASF's construction chemicals division, which could be worth €3 billion, Reuters learned.

The impossible union. Deutsche Telekom did not react to Handelsblatt's rumors that the operator is considering a marriage with Orange, while the French group ruled out the existence of such a project. It must be said that the former France Telecom now has a capitalization of €40 billion compared to €72 billion for its rival, which would put it in a weak position to negotiate. Paris certainly has no intention of abandoning France's telecom sovereignty. Such a marriage, although already mentioned several times in the past, is therefore unlikely to succeed. The rumour has excited the market so much that the Frenchman's action ended yesterday.

Telefonica is refocusing. Telefonica will focus on Europe (Spain, Germany, United Kingdom) and Brazil by spinning off its other activities in Latin America with a view to a demerger. This is a strong strategic choice on the part of the Spanish telecom colossus, which will focus on these four countries, which account for 80% of its revenues. The other 10 markets are no longer the growth driver they once were. The future of the "spinoff" has not been detailed at this stage.

In other news. AMS urges Osram's shareholders to contribute to its EUR 41 offer, which expires on December 5, with very low contribution rates at this time. Apollo increased its offer on Tech Data, valued at $6 billion, from USD 130 to USD 145 in cash. Japan Display, already in difficulty, reported that a former employee informed the group that he had carried out accounting manipulations on the orders of a superior. W. R. Berkley will take Viacom's place in the S&P500.
Romain Fournier
© MarketScreener.com 2019
