S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
0.16%
3092.08 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 11/12 04:53:23 pm
3091.84 PTS   +0.16%
Asian shares slide on trade disappointment, Hong Kong unrest

11/12/2019 | 09:42pm EST
A man looks at an electronic board showing the Nikkei stock index outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Asian stocks and Wall Street futures fell on Wednesday, as growing worries that U.S.-China trade talks are stalling and concern about intensifying unrest in Hong Kong hurt demand for risky assets.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> fell 1.01% to the lowest in more than a week. Hong Kong shares slumped 1.8% to a two-week low, battered by fears that anti-government protests appear to be spiralling out of control.

The dollar drifted in Asia after U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade deal was "close" but gave no new details on when or where an agreement would be signed, disappointing investors in what was billed as a major speech on his administration's economic policies.

Trump also rattled some investors by threatening China with even more tariffs if they do not sign a deal.

Oil prices fell as diminishing prospects for an immediate resolution to a 16-month long trade war between the world's two-largest economies suggested less demand for energy in the future.

Expectations for a "phase one" trade deal some time this month have been a key factor supporting stocks and riskier assets recently. However, the lack of material progress on an agreement has only increased doubts about whether a trade deal will take place at all.

"I'm absolutely concerned. The clock is ticking," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

"Markets are now expecting substantial progress in the next week or so, and if not, then confidence could crumble. There are diverging interpretations of Trump's comments. I tend to go with commodities like oil and copper because they are plugged in to global demand, so their fall is significant."

U.S. stock futures fell 0.27% in Asia after the S&P 500 eked out a 0.16% gain on Tuesday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-time peaks during trading on Tuesday but stocks ended off session highs after Trump's speech.

Washington and Beijing have imposed tariffs on each other's goods in a bitter dispute over Chinese trade practices that the Trump administration says are unfair.

The standoff has roiled global financial markets and raised the risk of recession for some economies as global trade slows.

In recent weeks, both sides have indicated they were making progress toward an agreement that would potentially scale back some tariffs, but a lack of additional information is starting to unsettle some investors in equities and other riskier assets.

In a reminder of the potential for further friction, Trump said on Tuesday he would raise tariffs on Chinese goods "very substantially" if China does not agree a deal. "And that's going to be true for other countries that mistreat us too," he added.

Hong Kong stocks slumped as protesters planned to paralyse parts of the Asian financial hub for a third day, with transport, schools and many businesses closing after violence escalated across the city.

Protesters and police battled through the night at university campuses and other locations only hours after police Senior Superintendent Kwong Wing-cheung said the Chinese-ruled city had been pushed to the "brink of a total breakdown".

The former British colony has been rocked by nearly five months of protest against Chinese rule, and there is growing concern that the chances of a crackdown by Beijing are rising.

Chinese shares <.CSI300> fell 0.4%, while Japanese shares <.N225> skidded 1.02%.

In currencies, the dollar was just a shade lower at 108.99 yen <JPY=EBS>, pulling away slightly from a five-month high reached no Nov. 7.

The New Zealand dollar <NZD=D3> surged by more than 1% to $0.6410 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand unexpectedly left interest rates on hold at 1%.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose slightly to 1.9225% but is likely to move in a narrow range before data due later Wednesday that is forecast to show U.S. consumer prices accelerated slightly in October.

U.S. crude dipped 0.25% to $56.66 a barrel on worries about weakening demand for oil.

(Editing by Sam Holmes and Jacqueline Wong)

By Stanley White

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.00% 27691.49 Delayed Quote.18.66%
NASDAQ 100 0.27% 8263.788728 Delayed Quote.30.43%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.26% 8486.09056 Delayed Quote.27.73%
S&P 500 0.16% 3091.84 Delayed Quote.23.14%
