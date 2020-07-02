Log in
At Least 31% of S&P 500 Companies Have Lowered Guidance Because of Pandemic -- Data Talk

07/02/2020 | 01:39pm EDT

By Robert Barba

During the month of June, at least eight companies in the S&P 500 lowered their guidance as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic, with at least the same number of companies raising guidance for the same reason, according to data tracked and analyzed by Dow Jones Newswires. Dow Jones began tracking the effects of Covid-19 on companies on Jan. 15.

--At least 157 companies in the S&P 500 lowered guidance as a result of the pandemic as of June 30, compared with 149 companies as of May 31.

--At least 31 companies raised their guidance as of June 30, compared with 23 as of May 31.

--Overall, at least 346 companies have cited the pandemic in describing their outlook as of June 30, compared with 341 as of May 31. The data reflects changes to the index's composition.

--In the Dow Jones World Large Cap Index, at least 465 companies globally have cited the pandemic in their guidance. That index is composed of about 1,400 companies that represent the top 70% of market cap in each of 50 developed and emerging-market countries. 

 
Table of Guidance from S&P 500 Companies 
 
Industry               Guidance         Change from       Total companies 
                       lowered          May 31            in index 
Technology             27                0                53 
 
Health Care/ Life      18                0                49 
Sciences 
 
Industrial Goods       18               +1                43 
 
Consumer Goods         15               +2                44 
 
Real Estate/           13               +2                45 
Construction 
 
Financial Services     10                0                77 
 
Leisure/ Arts/         10               +1                17 
Hospitality 
 
Retail/Wholesale       10                0                33 
 
Business/ Consumer     9                 0                30 
Services 
 
Basic Materials/       6                 0                17 
Resources 
 
Energy                 6                 0                25 
 
Transportation/        5                +2                16 
Logistics 
 
Automotive             4                 0                8 
 
Utilities              3                 0                29 
 
Media/Entertainment    2                 0                10 
 
Telecommunication      1                 0                4 
Services 
 
 
 
Industry               Guidance         Change from       Total companies 
                       raised           May 31            in index 
Consumer Goods         7                +1                44 
 
Technology             7                +3                53 
 
Health Care/ Life      5                +1                49 
Sciences 
 
Basic Materials/       3                +1                17 
Resources 
 
Business/ Consumer     3                +1                30 
Services 
 
Retail/Wholesale       3                +1                33 
 
Financial Services     1                 0                77 
 
Industrial Goods       1                 0                43 
 
Media/Entertainment    1                 0                10

Data collected by Dow Jones Newswires from Jan. 15 through June 30, based on statements issued by companies on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Global Large Cap Index.

--Write to Robert Barba at robert.barba@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.90% 25965.21 Delayed Quote.-9.55%
NASDAQ 100 1.27% 10410.823307 Delayed Quote.17.70%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.17% 10273.728902 Delayed Quote.13.17%
S&P 500 0.97% 3146.03 Delayed Quote.-3.56%
