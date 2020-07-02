At Least 31% of S&P 500 Companies Have Lowered Guidance Because of Pandemic -- Data Talk

By Robert Barba

During the month of June, at least eight companies in the S&P 500 lowered their guidance as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic, with at least the same number of companies raising guidance for the same reason, according to data tracked and analyzed by Dow Jones Newswires. Dow Jones began tracking the effects of Covid-19 on companies on Jan. 15.

--At least 157 companies in the S&P 500 lowered guidance as a result of the pandemic as of June 30, compared with 149 companies as of May 31.

--At least 31 companies raised their guidance as of June 30, compared with 23 as of May 31.

--Overall, at least 346 companies have cited the pandemic in describing their outlook as of June 30, compared with 341 as of May 31. The data reflects changes to the index's composition.

--In the Dow Jones World Large Cap Index, at least 465 companies globally have cited the pandemic in their guidance. That index is composed of about 1,400 companies that represent the top 70% of market cap in each of 50 developed and emerging-market countries.

Table of Guidance from S&P 500 Companies Industry Guidance Change from Total companies lowered May 31 in index Technology 27 0 53 Health Care/ Life 18 0 49 Sciences Industrial Goods 18 +1 43 Consumer Goods 15 +2 44 Real Estate/ 13 +2 45 Construction Financial Services 10 0 77 Leisure/ Arts/ 10 +1 17 Hospitality Retail/Wholesale 10 0 33 Business/ Consumer 9 0 30 Services Basic Materials/ 6 0 17 Resources Energy 6 0 25 Transportation/ 5 +2 16 Logistics Automotive 4 0 8 Utilities 3 0 29 Media/Entertainment 2 0 10 Telecommunication 1 0 4 Services Industry Guidance Change from Total companies raised May 31 in index Consumer Goods 7 +1 44 Technology 7 +3 53 Health Care/ Life 5 +1 49 Sciences Basic Materials/ 3 +1 17 Resources Business/ Consumer 3 +1 30 Services Retail/Wholesale 3 +1 33 Financial Services 1 0 77 Industrial Goods 1 0 43 Media/Entertainment 1 0 10

Data collected by Dow Jones Newswires from Jan. 15 through June 30, based on statements issued by companies on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Global Large Cap Index.

