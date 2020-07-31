Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/31 04:07:32 pm
3271.12 PTS   +0.77%
After hours
0.02%
3271.74 PTS
04:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Higher Amid Rally in Tech Shares
DJ
04:19pNasdaq surges on megacap earnings but U.S. fiscal uncertainty nags
RE
04:00pNasdaq surges on megacap earnings but fiscal uncertainty lingers
RE
DOW JOINS S&P 500, NASDAQ IN POSITIVE TERRITORY; LAST UP 0.12%

07/31/2020 | 03:47pm EDT

DOW JOINS S&P 500, NASDAQ IN POSITIVE TERRITORY; LAST UP 0.12%
03:47pDow joins s&p 500, nasdaq in positive territory; last up 0.12%
RE
03:12pGlobal stocks fall, safe-havens gain as macro picture clouds tech shine
RE
03:10pStocks fall, safe-havens gain as macro picture clouds tech shine
RE
03:09pS&p 500 erases losses, last up 0.09%
RE
02:42pMegacap earnings lift Nasdaq but fiscal uncertainty weighs
RE
02:19pInvestors raise cash as U.S. recovery wobbles; options strategies profit
RE
02:17pBig Oil Companies Lose Billions, Prepare for Prolonged Pandemic -- 3rd Update
DJ
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
APPLE INC. 425.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.10.65%
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 171.85 Delayed Quote.9.68%
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. 96.33 Delayed Quote.6.96%
FACEBOOK 250.77 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.94%
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. 55.94 Delayed Quote.6.78%
WESTROCK COMPANY 26.86 Delayed Quote.-4.95%
WYNN RESORTS 72.43 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION 27.87 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
NEWELL BRANDS INC. 16.4 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 10.52 Delayed Quote.-8.12%
Heatmap :
Categories
