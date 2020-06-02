Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Financing hunt during pandemic lifts May U.S. convertible debt issuance to record

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 12:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California

By Kate Duguid and Imani Moise

U.S. issuance of convertible bonds in May hit a record high of $20.7 billion, according to Bank of America data, as companies struggling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic ventured into the one-time niche market seeking cheaper and easier ways to borrow cash.

Convertible bonds, typically popular in tech and healthcare, saw the likes of Southwest Airlines and cruise line Carnival come to market with the second and third biggest deals of the year, according to Dealogic data. This wave of issuance has been met with increased demand from traditional debt and equity investors with less experience in the market, on top of typical inflows, convertible bond specialists said.

"We have seen a pickup in demand from non-traditional convert investors," said Michael Youngworth, head of convertible bond strategy at Bank of America. "I've received lots of calls from either traditional credit investors or some traditional equity investors who are looking to get into converts now."

The unique structure of the debt allows investors to bet that the price of the stock will rise significantly, usually within five years. That has attracted investors looking to position themselves for an eventual economic recovery.

"To the extent there is a downturn again, you're safer being in the convertible tranche than the equity tranche," said Santosh Sreenivasan, head of equity-linked capital markets for the Americas at JPMorgan.

About $20.7 billion in new U.S. convertible debt was issued in May, according to Bank of America, the highest monthly volume on record. The previous high was $19.2 billion in May 2001.

Beyond its appeal as a recovery trade, investors have been drawn to the market's valuations and return. The price of the iShares Convertible Bond ETF is up 6.49% this year, while the S&P 500 has fallen 5.24%.

The convert market has also been a refuge for equity investors, said Joe Wysocki, who manages the long-only convertible fund at Calamos Investments.

"You're seeing companies cut dividends. As an equity investor, convertibles allow you to stay invested, to keep the equity upside," said Wysocki.

Convertible debt is a hybrid security, offering a regular fixed payout like a bond, while giving bondholders the right to trade their debt for equity if shares rise over a certain price.

While the possibility of an equity payout is drawing new investors in, bankers selling issuers on this structure are highlighting the slim chances of a conversion, according to banking sources who declined to be named because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Banks began pitching convertible deals early the pandemic, after plummeting stock values ground equity issuance to a halt. Since then the product has become the biggest source of fee growth for equity bankers, according to Refinitiv data. Convertibles have made up 34% of U.S. equity deals so far this year, up from 19% last year. The deals were seen as a solution for companies who needed cash but did not want to sell shares at lower valuations, bank sources said.

The ability to issue debt in a zero interest rate environment, and the slim chance the debt would be converted into equity was attractive to companies, those bankers said. Convertible deals are typically structured so the stock would need to rise 75% to 100% before investors could convert, a bank source said.

Desperation for cash, however, has led issuers to make some concessions. Conversion premiums - the amount the conversion price exceeds the current share price - have been falling, according to Wysocki.

"That's good for investors like ourselves because you're paying less of a premium so the chances of that getting in the money are higher," Wysocki said.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid and Imani Moise. Additional reporting by Joshua Franklin. Editing by Megan Davies and David Gregorio)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 1.50% 24.97 Delayed Quote.-30.12%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.57% 25615.71 Delayed Quote.-10.73%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.57% 99.145 Delayed Quote.-29.27%
NASDAQ 100 -0.34% 9565.402433 Delayed Quote.9.91%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.23% 9532.023848 Delayed Quote.6.46%
RISE, INC. 0.00% 23 End-of-day quote.-23.33%
S&P 500 0.26% 3063.17 Delayed Quote.-5.42%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 3.69% 34.77 Delayed Quote.-37.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
12:48pCharles Schwab Says 'Schwab Stock Slices' Now Available to Clients
DJ
12:41pFinancing hunt during pandemic lifts May U.S. convertible debt issuance to re..
RE
12:38pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb Amid Swirling Issues
DJ
12:05pGlobal equities cruise to three-month highs, dollar under protest pressure
RE
11:59aEquities cruise to three-month highs, dollar under protest pressure
RE
11:59aGLOBAL MARKETS : Equities cruise to three-month highs, dollar under protest pres..
RE
11:45aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow scale fresh three-month peaks
RE
11:43aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb Amid Swirling Issues
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:10aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Companies Citing Pandemic in Lowering Guida..
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
WESTERN UNION COMPANY 22.985 Real-time Estimate Quote.10.99%
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. 22.155 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.30%
SL GREEN REALTY CORP. 47.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.69%
HESS CORPORATION 51.975 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.72%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 15.74 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.64%
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION 21.18 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.93%
H&R BLOCK, INC. 16.815 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.20%
NEWMONT CORPORATION 58.4 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.46%
NORTONLIFELOCK INC. 20.685 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.72%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 8.395 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.34%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group