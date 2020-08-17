Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 08/17 05:30:05 pm
3386.68 PTS   +0.41%
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:05aGoldman sees S&P 500 surging to 3,600 by end-2020
RE
10:39aWeekly market update : Between fears and hopes
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman sees S&P 500 surging to 3,600 by end-2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 11:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

A potential COVID-19 vaccine and bets of an economic rebound in 2021 will lift the S&P 500 to 3,600 by the end of the year, Goldman Sachs said, bumping its target for the index by 20% as it trades within striking distance of a record high.

The benchmark S&P 500 has surged 54% since a coronavirus-driven crash in March as investors piled into equities on the back of historic fiscal and monetary stimulus, but soaring unemployment and a deep economic recession have so far kept the index from reclaiming its all-time high.

With U.S. gross domestic product plunging at its steepest pace since the Great Depression in the second quarter, Goldman said investors were more focused on a recovery in 2021, when it expects GDP to rise by 6.4% and earnings for S&P 500 companies to jump 30%.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv expect earnings for the companies to rise 28.3% next year following a 20.3% plunge in 2020.

A part of the stock market jump will also be powered by lower "equity risk premiums", which are a combination of expected economic growth and investor confidence, as traders shrug off simmering U.S.-China tensions and uncertainties linked to the U.S. presidential elections in November, strategists at the Wall Street bank said.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.13% 27890.8 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
NASDAQ 100 0.93% 11266.269187 Delayed Quote.27.84%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.80% 11107.432668 Delayed Quote.22.81%
S&P 500 0.33% 3383.99 Delayed Quote.4.40%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.94% 203.945 Delayed Quote.-9.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P 500
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:05aGoldman sees S&P 500 surging to 3,600 by end-2020
RE
10:39aWeekly market update : Between fears and hopes
10:24aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Inch Higher as S&P 500 Nears Record
DJ
10:21aWall Street kicks off big retail earnings week on high note
RE
10:11aEquities edge higher, bonds stable after Chinese stocks rally
RE
10:08aEquities edge higher, bonds stable after Chinese stocks rally
RE
10:02aWall St kicks off big retail earnings week on high note
RE
09:58aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher as S&P 500 Nears Record
DJ
09:36aWall Street kicks off big retail earnings week on high note
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
NVIDIA CORPORATION 490.86 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.12%
L BRANDS, INC. 28.14 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.03%
DAVITA INC. 86.835 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.68%
NEWMONT CORPORATION 66.91 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.79%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC. 14.215 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.16%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 171.73 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.57%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. 34.885 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.58%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 14.795 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.36%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 13.815 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.64%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 9.315 Real-time Estimate Quote.-13.27%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group