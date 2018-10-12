Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  S&P 500    

Indicative prices Citigroup
S&P 500
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

Most S&P 500 stocks are deep in correction territory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 09:31pm CEST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - As Wall Street steadied on Friday after its worst two-day slide in eight months, the U.S. stock market remained fragile, with nearly three quarters of the S&P 500 components in correction territory, or worse.

Following Wednesday and Thursday's 5-percent rout on the S&P 500, the leading benchmark index is down nearly 7 percent from its record high close on Sept 20. Within the index, most stocks are doing much more poorly.

About 380 S&P 500 stocks have fallen 10 percent or more from their 52-week highs, as of midday trading, putting the vast majority of the index squarely within correction territory. Of those, 164 stocks have fallen by 20 percent or more from their highs, establishing them in a bear market, by many investors' definitions.

(Graph
ic: S&P 500 stocks slump from 52-week highs -

While technology stocks have born the brunt of this week's selling, companies across the 11 major sectors have felt the pain. The stocks that have fallen most from their 52-week highs also include consumer discretionary and staples, health care, financials and industrials.

(Graphic: S&P 500's bo
ttom performers relative to their 52-week highs -

On the New York Stock Exchange, 1,134 stocks on Thursday hit 52-week lows, with only 23 establishing new highs. That performance was far worse than the worst day of the sell-off in January and February.

On Feb. 6, 713 NYSE-listed stocks closed at 52-week lows and 36 reached new highs. During the selloff between Jan. 26 and Feb. 9, the S&P 500 lost as much as 11. 8 percent. It took until August to recover.


(Graphic: Blood runs on Wall Street - https://tmsnrt.rs/2OnGvmU

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Noel Randewich
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.69% 25226.33 Delayed Quote.1.35%
NASDAQ 100 2.20% 7119.1206 Delayed Quote.8.87%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.75% 7459.0732 Delayed Quote.6.17%
S&P 500 -2.06% 2728.36 Real-time Quote.4.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
09:26pCURRENCIES : Dollar's 3-day Slide Pauses; China Sets Yuan Level At Weakest In 18..
DJ
09:06pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Edge Higher To Halt Week's Slide
DJ
09:02pJPMorgan's consumer banking strength offsets bond trading weakness
RE
08:55pDAVID HENRY : JPMorgan's consumer banking strength offsets bond trading weakness
RE
08:51pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Whipsaw, Remain On Track For Worst Week Since March
DJ
08:51pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Whipsaw, Remain On Track For Worst Week Since March
DJ
08:38pUS : U.S. Stocks Rebound After Losing Earlier Gains
DJ
08:38pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rebound After Losing Earlier Gains
DJ
08:02pRates Are Rising, But Banks Aren't Worried About Consumers
DJ
07:47pNEX Group PLC Offer Update -3-
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
NETFLIX 339.005 Real-time Quote.5.58%
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 77.84 Real-time Quote.5.40%
INTUIT 210.96 Real-time Quote.5.12%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE 15.375 Real-time Quote.5.09%
AUTODESK 137.52 Real-time Quote.5.07%
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES 225.34 Real-time Quote.-3.32%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN 12.735 Real-time Quote.-3.38%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 12.285 Real-time Quote.-3.42%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD 50.765 Real-time Quote.-5.31%
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP 123.95 Real-time Quote.-5.82%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.