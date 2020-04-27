Nearly 17% of S&P 500 Companies Have Cut Guidance Because of Coronavirus Pandemic -- Data Talk

By Robert Barba
At least 84 S&P 500 companies cited the new coronavirus pandemic in lowering their guidance between Jan. 15 and April 22, according to data tracked and analyzed by Dow Jones Newswires.
-- The number of companies that have lowered their guidance as a result of the pandemic as of April 22 represents a 40% increase since March 31.
-- At least 14 companies have raised their guidance as of April 22, up from three as of March 31.
-- At least 185 S&P companies, or 37% of the companies in the index, have issued coronavirus-related guidance since Jan. 15. That is a 52% increase since March 31.
-- In the Dow Jones World Large Cap Index, at least 197 companies globally have cited the pandemic in their guidance, up nearly 63% from March 31. That index is composed of about 1,400 companies that represent the top 70% of market cap in each of 50 developed and emerging-market countries.
Table of S&P 500 industries
Industry name Guidance Change from Total companies
lowered March 31 in index
Technology 13 +2 52
Consumer Goods 12 +2 45
Health Care/ 10 +6 47
Life Sciences
Industrial Goods 9 +1 42
Leisure/Arts/ 8 0 16
Hospitality
Financial Services 6 +2 77
Automotive 4 +1 9
Basic Materials/ 4 +1 17
Resources
Business/ 4 +1 31
Consumer Services
Energy 4 +4 26
Retail/ Wholesale 3 +1 34
Transportation/Logistics 3 +2 16
Media/ Entertainment 2 0 10
Real Estate/ Construction 2 +1 45
Telecommunication Services 0 0 4
Utilities 0 0 29
Industry name Guidance Change from Total companies
raised March 31 in index
Health Care/ 3 +2 47
Life Sciences
Basic Materials/ 2 +1 17
Resources
Business/ 2 +1 31
Consumer Services
Consumer Goods 2 +2 45
Retail/ Wholesale 2 +2 34
Technology 2 +2 52
Media/ Entertainment 1 +1 10
Data collected by Dow Jones Newswires from Jan. 15 through April 22, based on statements issued by companies on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Global Large Cap Index.
