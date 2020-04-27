Nearly 17% of S&P 500 Companies Have Cut Guidance Because of Coronavirus Pandemic -- Data Talk

By Robert Barba

At least 84 S&P 500 companies cited the new coronavirus pandemic in lowering their guidance between Jan. 15 and April 22, according to data tracked and analyzed by Dow Jones Newswires.

-- The number of companies that have lowered their guidance as a result of the pandemic as of April 22 represents a 40% increase since March 31.

-- At least 14 companies have raised their guidance as of April 22, up from three as of March 31.

-- At least 185 S&P companies, or 37% of the companies in the index, have issued coronavirus-related guidance since Jan. 15. That is a 52% increase since March 31.

-- In the Dow Jones World Large Cap Index, at least 197 companies globally have cited the pandemic in their guidance, up nearly 63% from March 31. That index is composed of about 1,400 companies that represent the top 70% of market cap in each of 50 developed and emerging-market countries.

Table of S&P 500 industries Industry name Guidance Change from Total companies lowered March 31 in index Technology 13 +2 52 Consumer Goods 12 +2 45 Health Care/ 10 +6 47 Life Sciences Industrial Goods 9 +1 42 Leisure/Arts/ 8 0 16 Hospitality Financial Services 6 +2 77 Automotive 4 +1 9 Basic Materials/ 4 +1 17 Resources Business/ 4 +1 31 Consumer Services Energy 4 +4 26 Retail/ Wholesale 3 +1 34 Transportation/Logistics 3 +2 16 Media/ Entertainment 2 0 10 Real Estate/ Construction 2 +1 45 Telecommunication Services 0 0 4 Utilities 0 0 29 Industry name Guidance Change from Total companies raised March 31 in index Health Care/ 3 +2 47 Life Sciences Basic Materials/ 2 +1 17 Resources Business/ 2 +1 31 Consumer Services Consumer Goods 2 +2 45 Retail/ Wholesale 2 +2 34 Technology 2 +2 52 Media/ Entertainment 1 +1 10

Data collected by Dow Jones Newswires from Jan. 15 through April 22, based on statements issued by companies on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Global Large Cap Index.

