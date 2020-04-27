Log in
Nearly 17% of S&P 500 Companies Have Cut Guidance Because of Coronavirus Pandemic -- Data Talk

04/27/2020 | 02:24pm EDT

By Robert Barba

At least 84 S&P 500 companies cited the new coronavirus pandemic in lowering their guidance between Jan. 15 and April 22, according to data tracked and analyzed by Dow Jones Newswires.

-- The number of companies that have lowered their guidance as a result of the pandemic as of April 22 represents a 40% increase since March 31.

-- At least 14 companies have raised their guidance as of April 22, up from three as of March 31.

-- At least 185 S&P companies, or 37% of the companies in the index, have issued coronavirus-related guidance since Jan. 15. That is a 52% increase since March 31.

-- In the Dow Jones World Large Cap Index, at least 197 companies globally have cited the pandemic in their guidance, up nearly 63% from March 31. That index is composed of about 1,400 companies that represent the top 70% of market cap in each of 50 developed and emerging-market countries. 

 
 
Table of S&P 500 industries 
 
Industry name                Guidance       Change from     Total companies 
                             lowered        March 31        in index 
Technology                   13             +2              52 
 
Consumer Goods               12             +2              45 
 
Health Care/                 10             +6              47 
Life Sciences 
 
Industrial Goods             9              +1              42 
 
Leisure/Arts/                8               0              16 
Hospitality 
 
Financial Services           6              +2              77 
 
Automotive                   4              +1               9 
 
Basic Materials/             4              +1              17 
Resources 
 
Business/                    4              +1              31 
Consumer Services 
 
Energy                       4              +4              26 
 
Retail/ Wholesale            3              +1              34 
 
Transportation/Logistics     3              +2              16 
 
Media/ Entertainment         2               0              10 
 
Real Estate/ Construction    2              +1              45 
 
Telecommunication Services   0               0               4 
 
Utilities                    0               0              29 
 
 
 
 
 
Industry name                Guidance       Change from     Total companies 
                             raised         March 31        in index 
Health Care/                 3               +2             47 
Life Sciences 
 
Basic Materials/             2               +1             17 
Resources 
 
Business/                    2               +1             31 
Consumer Services 
 
Consumer Goods               2               +2             45 
 
Retail/ Wholesale            2               +2             34 
 
Technology                   2               +2             52 
 
Media/ Entertainment         1               +1             10

Data collected by Dow Jones Newswires from Jan. 15 through April 22, based on statements issued by companies on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Global Large Cap Index.

--Write to Robert Barba at robert.barba@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.34% 24099.52 Delayed Quote.-16.69%
NASDAQ 100 0.51% 8831.52774 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.05% 8725.145812 Delayed Quote.-5.33%
S&P 500 1.38% 2876.37 Delayed Quote.-12.20%
