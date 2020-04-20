Log in
Nearly 32% of S&P 500 Companies Have Issued Coronavirus-Related Guidance -- Data Talk

04/20/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

By Robert Barba

At least 158 S&P 500 companies made coronavirus-related guidance announcements from Jan. 15 through April 16, according to data tracked and analyzed by Dow Jones Newswires.

-- At least 69 companies have lowered guidance as of April 16, up 15% from March 31.

-- At least eight companies have raised their guidance as of April 16, up from three as of March 31.

-- In the Dow Jones World Large Cap Index, at least 168 companies globally have cited the pandemic in their guidance, up nearly 39% from March 31. That index is composed of 1,390 companies that represent the top 70% of market cap in each of 50 developed and emerging-market countries. 

 
Table of S&P 500 industries 
Industry name     Guidance     Change from      Total companies 
                  lowered      March 31         in index 
 
Technology        11           0                52 
 
 
Consumer Goods    10           0                45 
 
Health Care/ 
Life Sciences     8           +4                47 
 
Industrial Goods  8            0                42 
 
Leisure/Arts/ 
Hospitality       8            0                16 
 
Automotive        4           +1                 9 
 
Basic Materials/ 
Resources         4           +1                17 
 
Business/Consumer 
Services          4           +1                31 
 
Financial 
Services          4            0                77 
 
 
Media/ 
Entertainment     2            0                10 
 
Retail/Wholesale  2            0                34 
 
Transportation/ 
Logistics         2           +1                16 
 
Energy            1           +1                26 
 
Real Estate/ 
Construction      1            0                45 
 
Telecommunication 
Services          0            0                 4 
 
Utilities         0            0                29 
 
 
 
 
Industry name     Guidance     Change from      Total companies 
                  raised       March 31         in index 
 
Health Care/ 
Life Sciences     3           +2                47 
 
Basic Materials/ 
Resources         1            0                17 
 
Business/Consumer 
Services          1            0                31 
 
Consumer Goods    1           +1                45 
 
Retail/Wholesale  1           +1                34 
 
Technology        1           +1                52

Data collected by Dow Jones Newswires from Jan. 15 through April 16, based on statements issued by companies on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Global Large Cap Index.

--Write to Robert Barba at robert.barba@dowjones.com

