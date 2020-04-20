Nearly 32% of S&P 500 Companies Have Issued Coronavirus-Related Guidance -- Data Talk

By Robert Barba

At least 158 S&P 500 companies made coronavirus-related guidance announcements from Jan. 15 through April 16, according to data tracked and analyzed by Dow Jones Newswires.

-- At least 69 companies have lowered guidance as of April 16, up 15% from March 31.

-- At least eight companies have raised their guidance as of April 16, up from three as of March 31.

-- In the Dow Jones World Large Cap Index, at least 168 companies globally have cited the pandemic in their guidance, up nearly 39% from March 31. That index is composed of 1,390 companies that represent the top 70% of market cap in each of 50 developed and emerging-market countries.

Table of S&P 500 industries Industry name Guidance Change from Total companies lowered March 31 in index Technology 11 0 52 Consumer Goods 10 0 45 Health Care/ Life Sciences 8 +4 47 Industrial Goods 8 0 42 Leisure/Arts/ Hospitality 8 0 16 Automotive 4 +1 9 Basic Materials/ Resources 4 +1 17 Business/Consumer Services 4 +1 31 Financial Services 4 0 77 Media/ Entertainment 2 0 10 Retail/Wholesale 2 0 34 Transportation/ Logistics 2 +1 16 Energy 1 +1 26 Real Estate/ Construction 1 0 45 Telecommunication Services 0 0 4 Utilities 0 0 29 Industry name Guidance Change from Total companies raised March 31 in index Health Care/ Life Sciences 3 +2 47 Basic Materials/ Resources 1 0 17 Business/Consumer Services 1 0 31 Consumer Goods 1 +1 45 Retail/Wholesale 1 +1 34 Technology 1 +1 52

Data collected by Dow Jones Newswires from Jan. 15 through April 16, based on statements issued by companies on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Global Large Cap Index.

