Nearly 32% of S&P 500 Companies Have Issued Coronavirus-Related Guidance -- Data Talk

By Robert Barba
At least 158 S&P 500 companies made coronavirus-related guidance announcements from Jan. 15 through April 16, according to data tracked and analyzed by Dow Jones Newswires.
-- At least 69 companies have lowered guidance as of April 16, up 15% from March 31.
-- At least eight companies have raised their guidance as of April 16, up from three as of March 31.
-- In the Dow Jones World Large Cap Index, at least 168 companies globally have cited the pandemic in their guidance, up nearly 39% from March 31. That index is composed of 1,390 companies that represent the top 70% of market cap in each of 50 developed and emerging-market countries.
Table of S&P 500 industries
Industry name Guidance Change from Total companies
lowered March 31 in index
Technology 11 0 52
Consumer Goods 10 0 45
Health Care/
Life Sciences 8 +4 47
Industrial Goods 8 0 42
Leisure/Arts/
Hospitality 8 0 16
Automotive 4 +1 9
Basic Materials/
Resources 4 +1 17
Business/Consumer
Services 4 +1 31
Financial
Services 4 0 77
Media/
Entertainment 2 0 10
Retail/Wholesale 2 0 34
Transportation/
Logistics 2 +1 16
Energy 1 +1 26
Real Estate/
Construction 1 0 45
Telecommunication
Services 0 0 4
Utilities 0 0 29
Industry name Guidance Change from Total companies
raised March 31 in index
Health Care/
Life Sciences 3 +2 47
Basic Materials/
Resources 1 0 17
Business/Consumer
Services 1 0 31
Consumer Goods 1 +1 45
Retail/Wholesale 1 +1 34
Technology 1 +1 52
Data collected by Dow Jones Newswires from Jan. 15 through April 16, based on statements issued by companies on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Global Large Cap Index.
--Write to Robert Barba at robert.barba@dowjones.com