S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/13 03:57:49 pm
3154.29 PTS   -0.97%
After hours
0.03%
3155.33 PTS
04:06pS&P 500 and Nasdaq end lower after sharp drop in tech titans
RE
03:27pSilver Soars, Outpacing Recent Gains in S&P 500 and Gold -- Update
DJ
03:25pS&p 500 turns negative
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News Summary

S&P 500 TURNS NEGATIVE

07/13/2020 | 03:25pm EDT

S&P 500 TURNS NEGATIVE
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.10% 26078.69 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
NASDAQ 100 -2.03% 10603.733417 Delayed Quote.24.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.99% 10395.10232 Delayed Quote.18.33%
S&P 500 -0.85% 3154.77 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
Latest news on S&P 500
Chart S&P 500
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
WYNN RESORTS 81.42 Delayed Quote.9.83%
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 76.44 Delayed Quote.8.47%
MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS, INC. 69.52 Delayed Quote.8.47%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. 48.57 Delayed Quote.6.23%
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. 29.78 Delayed Quote.5.90%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 188.66 Delayed Quote.-5.14%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 15.311 Delayed Quote.-5.25%
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC. 291.49 Delayed Quote.-5.67%
ANALOG DEVICES 117.35 Delayed Quote.-5.74%
FORTINET, INC. 131.38 Delayed Quote.-9.89%
