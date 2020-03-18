Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 earnings expected to decline 0.2% in first quarter from year earlier

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 01:53pm EDT

S&P 500 co earnings are expected to decline in the first quarter from the year-earlier period, reversing a forecast for profit gains, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, as companies face the toll from the coronavirus outbreak.

As of Wednesday, analysts were forecasting a 0.2% year-over-year fall in earnings for the S&P 500 for the quarter. That is down sharply from a Jan. 1 forecast for 6.3% growth, based on Refinitiv's data.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chris Reese)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -8.54% 19314.47 Delayed Quote.-29.26%
NASDAQ 100 -6.75% 6938.936773 Delayed Quote.-8.45%
NASDAQ COMP. -7.07% 6791.142065 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
S&P 500 -7.81% 2321.72 Delayed Quote.-21.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
02:05pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Recession fears put Dow on course to erase 'Trump-b..
RE
02:00pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Declines After Trading Halt; Oil and ..
DJ
01:56pBridgewater hedge funds fall further on coronavirus market rout
RE
01:53pS&P 500 earnings expected to decline 0.2% in first quarter from year earlier
RE
01:47pU.S. oil plunges to 18-year low as lockdowns trigger market meltdown
RE
01:28pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Halt After 7% Drop in S&P 500; Oil and Bonds..
DJ
01:20pMarkets tumble as scale of stimulus programs numbs investors
RE
01:19pWall Street pounded as trading resumes
RE
01:18pMarkets tumble as scale of stimulus programs numbs investors
RE
01:17pMarkets tumble as scale of stimulus programs numbs investors
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
KROGER 34.965 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.95%
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 93.395 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.61%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 51.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.64%
WEC ENERGY GROUP 107.165 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.59%
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. 175.615 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.41%
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. 22.485 Real-time Estimate Quote.-33.71%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 6.275 Real-time Estimate Quote.-34.29%
COTY INC. 3.575 Real-time Estimate Quote.-34.40%
ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. 20.515 Real-time Estimate Quote.-36.94%
ONEOK, INC.. 13.06 Real-time Estimate Quote.-39.23%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group