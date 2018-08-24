Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  S&P 500    

Indicative prices Citigroup
S&P 500
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
After market
-0.00%
2874.61 PTS
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 08/24 10:10:00 pm
2874.69 PTS   +0.62%
04:33pMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Nasdaq Close At Records As Powell Outli..
DJ
03:34pWALL STREET STO : U.S. Stocks Higher as Powell Defends Fed's Interes..
DJ
12:50pEUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks End Mostly Higher As Fed's Powell S..
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

S&P 500 ends at record high, bull market label secure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 04:23pm EDT
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 notched its highest ever close on Friday, reaffirming that the bull market was intact, and now the longest running ever, after a steep sell-off seven months ago that tipped the market into a correction.

The benchmark S&P 500 unofficially ended up 0.62 percent at 2,874.67, topping at 2,876.16 after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank's current approach to gradually raising interest rates was the best way to protect the U.S. economic recovery.

The humming economy has supported the market for most of the year, as have record share repurchase announcements, as companies used a cash windfall from last year's corporate tax cuts.

The retreat from the previous record on Jan. 26 at 2,872.87 briefly exceeded 10 percent on a closing basis - the definition of a correction - throwing a nine-year bull market off course.

The lowest subsequent S&P 500 close was Feb. 8 at 2,581, marking a nine-day, 10.16 percent fall. The most accepted criteria for a bear market, a fall of 20 percent or more, was not met.

Earlier this week, the S&P 500 briefly traded above the Jan. 26 high, which was also its close that day, but did not end above it.

Friday's close signified that the correction ended on Feb 8. The bull market started on March 9, 2009 and as of this week is the longest ever in the eyes of many analysts.

(Writing by Alden Bentley, Editing by Sue Thomas and Rosalba O'Brien)

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.52% 25790.35 Delayed Quote.3.79%
NASDAQ 100 0.97% 7485.4041 Delayed Quote.15.91%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.86% 7945.9753 Delayed Quote.14.12%
S&P 500 0.62% 2874.69 Real-time Quote.7.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
04:33pMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Nasdaq Close At Records As Powell Outlines Rate-hik..
DJ
04:33pMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Nasdaq Close At Records As Powell Outlines Rate-hik..
DJ
03:34pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Higher as Powell Defends Fed's Interest..
DJ
03:34pUS : U.S. Stocks Higher as Powell Defends Fed's Interest-Rate Path
DJ
12:50pEUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks End Mostly Higher As Fed's Powell Strikes Cauti..
DJ
12:43pUS : U.S. Stocks Higher as Powell Defends Fed's Interest-Rate Path
DJ
12:43pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Higher as Powell Defends Fed's Interest..
DJ
11:48aGap Down Over 11%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since May 2018 -- Dat..
DJ
11:03aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Higher as Powell Defends Fed's Interest..
DJ
11:03aUS : U.S. Stocks Higher as Powell Defends Fed's Interest-Rate Path
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
AUTODESK 157.2 Delayed Quote.15.33%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 23.855 Real-time Quote.7.02%
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 75.605 Real-time Quote.6.23%
NETFLIX 358.685 Real-time Quote.5.75%
ARCONIC 22.225 Real-time Quote.4.69%
KROGER 31.26 Real-time Quote.-3.25%
MACY'S 36.455 Real-time Quote.-4.39%
GAP 29.575 Real-time Quote.-8.83%
UNDER ARMOUR 19.745 Real-time Quote.-9.18%
FOOT LOCKER 48.215 Real-time Quote.-9.37%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.