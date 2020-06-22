Tech Up As S&P 500 Sector Tests Record Highs -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as investors bet big tech companies will eke out profits whether the U.S. reopening goes smoothly or not.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the technology industry group on the Standard & Poor's 500, rose by more than 1% to test all-time highs.

Investor sentiment on technology has grown "more positive following the announcement of monetary policy responses across key economies to kick start global economic activity and a de-escalation of US-China trade war tensions," said analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a note to clients.

Apple shares rose to new records after the iPhone maker said it would stop using Intel's chips for its Mac computers, transitioning to microprocessors developed inside the Apple company.

Shares of Intel rose, too, however, as investors viewed the Apple business as one of its less profitable endeavors.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge to corporate tax regulations based on profits earned overseas, delivering a victory to the Internal Revenue Service that will cost tech companies billions of dollars.

Google's U.S. advertising revenue will decline this year for the first time in at least 12 years, according to research firm eMarketer, reflecting the withering effect the coronavirus has had on the travel industry, a key niche for Google.

