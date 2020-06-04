Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. banks attract bargain hunters though hurdles to growth remain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 12:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman passes by a Chase bank in Times Square in New York

By Sinéad Carew

Investors eyeing a turnaround in the U.S. economy are piling into U.S. bank stocks even as some caution that positive stress test results and an abatement of loan losses will be needed to sustain a rally in the battered sector.

The S&P 500 bank index has kicked off June with an advance of close to 10% so far, following a two-day rally of 15% last week. Banks are sensitive to consumer and business spending so the stocks were slammed by the coronavirus-related economic slump.

As U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, the bank index was up another 1.8%. This added to the previous session's 5% gain after U.S. May private payrolls declined less than expected, suggesting that layoffs were abating as businesses reopened and stay-at-home restrictions related to COVID-19 eased.

Banks have also been helped by renewed interest in value stocks over growth investments. Optimistic comments from banks had helped the sector last week, including JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon's forecast that reserve increases for loan default protection could taper in the third and fourth quarter.

Second-quarter earnings are expected to be bleak and investors are eagerly waiting the completion of annual stress test, due by June 30, as the results determine how much capital banks can return to shareholders.

But some portfolio managers are already betting on 2021 earnings improvements, assuming banks have shouldered most of the economic cycle's loss-reserve increases by then.

"There's optimism things will be better a year from now. And because banks have trailed just about everything else in the market they're being dragged up," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, in New Vernon, New Jersey.

Even after the current rally, the S&P bank index is one of the biggest industry laggards this year with a 29% decline, compared to the S&P 500 more than 3% drop.

There are concerns dividends could be suspended if the Federal Reserve requires more capital reserves after the stress test, said Michael Cronin, investment manager for US equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

"Banks seem optimistic they'll be able to continue to pay dividends and they're advocating for paying dividends but the question is still out there and it's still weighing on valuations," said Cronin.

For a graphic on S&P 500 bank valuations fall well below historical average:

https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gjnpwyjxzpw/bankvaluationmay2020.PNG

The banks sector's forward price-to-book ratio, comparing prices to book value estimates, tumbled starting in February as the coronavirus pandemic scared off investors. In April, it hit a trough of 0.72 - the sector's lowest valuation since the 2009 financial crisis.

The ratio has since risen to 0.81 but still looks like a bargain to money managers versus the historic average of 1.22.

"A lot of the negativity is reflected in current valuations, which is why there's a lot of upside compared with other industries" said Ryan Lentell, portfolio manager at Manulife Investment Management.

Cronin at Aberdeen Standard is still watching the direction of credit costs, which will depend on whether there is a second wave of coronavirus cases and more lockdowns.

"Until we get some clarity on the stress tests and credit, it'll be a lot harder to move materially higher in the near term," said Cronin.

U.S. fiscal stimulus and Federal Reserve support, including interest rate cuts, appear to have put a "backstop" behind bank balance sheets, according to Fred Cannon, head of research at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

Banks have also been boosted by a rotation into value stocks with the S&P 500 Value index gaining more than 11% since mid-May, compared with an almost 7% gain for the S&P 500 value index.

But Cannon questions how sustainable the rotation will be. And since bank profits depend partly on higher interest rates, Cannon sees a limit to gains in the sector.

"Interest rates will remain low for a very long time. It's very difficult to see banks regain their pre-crisis levels until there's some sign interest rates will increase," he said.

(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Alden Bentley and Nick Zieminski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.03% 26275.66 Delayed Quote.-9.80%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.27% 105.61 Delayed Quote.-25.20%
NASDAQ 100 -0.35% 9672.414434 Delayed Quote.11.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.38% 9648.202802 Delayed Quote.7.92%
S&P 500 -0.35% 3114.94 Delayed Quote.-3.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
12:08pU.S. banks attract bargain hunters though hurdles to growth remain
RE
12:01pS&P 500, Nasdaq slide after rallying on recovery optimism
RE
11:45aTech stocks have been a winning bet, but investors worry it will fade
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:56aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Up as Jobless Claims Continue to F..
DJ
10:49aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver as Jobless Claims Continue to Fal..
DJ
09:24aGlobal Stocks Falter as of Jobless Claims Continue to Fall
DJ
09:18aGlobal Stocks Falter as of Jobless Claims Continue to Fall
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:08aGlobal Stocks Falter as of Jobless Claims Continue to Fall
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 14.785 Real-time Estimate Quote.24.77%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 38.39 Real-time Estimate Quote.14.09%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 31.955 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.24%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 19.93 Real-time Estimate Quote.11.40%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 19.665 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.37%
PROLOGIS, INC. 94.345 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.06%
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT) 665.76 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.37%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 503.465 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.39%
THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY 110.22 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.81%
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION 300.765 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.50%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group