S&P Global Inc    SPGI

S&P GLOBAL INC (SPGI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/08 04:00:00 pm
174.905 USD   +0.73%
08:02pNeoGenomics Shares Rise on S&P SmallCap 600 Inclusion
DJ
2018S&P GLOBAL : Cuts Argentina Rating
DJ
2018S&P GLOBAL : Ratings Revenue Falls, Market Intelligence Revenue Rises
DJ
NeoGenomics Shares Rise on S&P SmallCap 600 Inclusion

01/08/2019 | 08:02pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

NeoGenomics shares rose 8.4% to $14.25 as S&P Dow Jones Indices said the genetic testing company will join the S&P SmallCap 600.

NeoGenomics will join the index before trading opens on Jan. 14, replacing government-services provider Engility Holdings. In September, Science Applications International Corp agreed to buy Engility in a stock deal originally valued at $1.5 billion.

Last week, Needham & Co. initiated coverage of NeoGenomics with a Buy rating and a $14 price target.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENGILITY HOLDINGS INC 2.05% 29.33 Delayed Quote.0.98%
NEOGENOMICS, INC. 2.49% 13.15 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
S&P GLOBAL INC 0.92% 175.23 Delayed Quote.1.37%
SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP 2.09% 65.5 Delayed Quote.0.72%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 336 M
EBIT 2018 3 053 M
Net income 2018 1 998 M
Debt 2018 1 092 M
Yield 2018 1,15%
P/E ratio 2018 22,23
P/E ratio 2019 19,38
EV / Sales 2018 7,05x
EV / Sales 2019 6,64x
Capitalization 43 566 M
Technical analysis trends S&P GLOBAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 204 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas L. Peterson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Edgar Haldeman Non-Executive Chairman
Ewout L. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicholas Cafferillo Chief Data & Technology Officer
Sitarama Swamy Kocherlakota Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S&P GLOBAL INC1.37%43 566
RELX0.90%41 001
THOMSON REUTERS CORP-3.35%23 979
WOLTERS KLUWER-0.50%16 457
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS0.94%11 342
EQUIFAX1.20%11 295
