NeoGenomics Shares Rise on S&P SmallCap 600 Inclusion

By Josh Beckerman



NeoGenomics shares rose 8.4% to $14.25 as S&P Dow Jones Indices said the genetic testing company will join the S&P SmallCap 600.

NeoGenomics will join the index before trading opens on Jan. 14, replacing government-services provider Engility Holdings. In September, Science Applications International Corp agreed to buy Engility in a stock deal originally valued at $1.5 billion.

Last week, Needham & Co. initiated coverage of NeoGenomics with a Buy rating and a $14 price target.

