S&P Global : 2019 Rig Count Outlook Foreshadowed by Borrowing Base Cuts, Price Drops & Seasonal Dip in Rigs

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The total U.S. rig count for December 2018 was 1,147, down 36 (-3%) from November 2018, and up 117 (+11%) from December 2017, according to analysts at S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for commodities and energy markets. This rig count includes U.S. onshore, U.S. inland waters, and U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico drilling rigs.
- December U.S. land rig count: 1,116, down 35 (-3%) from the previous month and up 127 (+13%) from December 2017
- December U.S. inland waters and Gulf of Mexico rig count: 31, down 1 (-3%) from the previous month and down 10 (-24%) vs December 2017
"Rig down time during the holiday and winter season is typical and expected. We saw a similar slowdown heading into last winter, as well," said S&P Global Platts Senior Industry Analyst Trey Cowan. "What is interesting is with this new calendar year and fresh capital budgets for producers, we are hearing borrowing bases are about 25% less than the levels at the beginning of 2018. So with less borrowing combined with today's depressed commodity prices these are indicators that could weaken the outlook in the upstream rig counts and drilling activity for early 2019."
S&P Global Platts U.S. Rig Counts
Dec
2018
Nov
2018
Month
over
Month
Change
%
Change
Dec
2017
Variance
Year
over
Year
(YOY)
YOY %
Variance
Colorado
38
36
2
6%
38
0
0%
Louisiana
43
44
-1
-2%
51
-8
-16%
New Mexico
97
95
2
2%
74
23
31%
North Dakota
61
58
3
5%
48
13
27%
Oklahoma
151
155
-4
-3%
125
26
21%
Texas
537
557
-20
-4%
489
48
10%
Rest of U.S. Land
189
206
-17
-8%
164
25
15%
U.S. Land Subtotal
1,116
1,151
-35
-3%
989
127
13%
U.S. Inland Waters
3
4
-1
-25%
6
-3
-50%
U.S. Gulf of Mexico
28
28
0
0%
35
-7
-20%
U.S. Inland and Gulf of Mexico
31
32
-1
-3%
41
-10
-24%
Total U.S. Rig Count
1,147
1,183
-36
-3%
1,030
117
11%
