Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  S&P Global Inc    SPGI

S&P GLOBAL INC (SPGI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/04 05:17:22 pm
169.99 USD   +3.42%
2018S&P GLOBAL : Cuts Argentina Rating
DJ
2018S&P GLOBAL : Ratings Revenue Falls, Market Intelligence Revenue Rises
DJ
2018S&P GLOBAL INC : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

S&P Global : 2019 Rig Count Outlook Foreshadowed by Borrowing Base Cuts, Price Drops & Seasonal Dip in Rigs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 04:45pm CET

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The total U.S. rig count for December 2018 was 1,147, down 36 (-3%) from November 2018, and up 117 (+11%) from December 2017, according to analysts at S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for commodities and energy markets. This rig count includes U.S. onshore, U.S. inland waters, and U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico drilling rigs.

  • December U.S. land rig count: 1,116, down 35 (-3%) from the previous month and up 127 (+13%) from December 2017
  • December U.S. inland waters and Gulf of Mexico rig count: 31, down 1 (-3%) from the previous month and down 10 (-24%) vs December 2017

S&P Global Platts logo

"Rig down time during the holiday and winter season is typical and expected. We saw a similar slowdown heading into last winter, as well," said S&P Global Platts Senior Industry Analyst Trey Cowan. "What is interesting is with this new calendar year and fresh capital budgets for producers, we are hearing borrowing bases are about 25% less than the levels at the beginning of 2018. So with less borrowing combined with today's depressed commodity prices these are indicators that could weaken the outlook in the upstream rig counts and drilling activity for early 2019."

S&P Global Platts U.S. Rig Counts

















Dec 
2018

Nov 
2018

Month
over
Month
Change

%
Change


Dec 
2017

Variance
Year
over
Year
(YOY)

YOY %
Variance

Colorado

38

36

2

6%


38

0

0%

Louisiana

43

44

-1

-2%


51

-8

-16%

New Mexico

97

95

2

2%


74

23

31%

North Dakota

61

58

3

5%


48

13

27%

Oklahoma

151

155

-4

-3%


125

26

21%

Texas

537

557

-20

-4%


489

48

10%

Rest of U.S. Land

189

206

-17

-8%


164

25

15%

U.S. Land Subtotal

1,116

1,151

-35

-3%


989

127

13%

U.S. Inland Waters

3

4

-1

-25%


6

-3

-50%

U.S. Gulf of Mexico

28

28

0

0%


35

-7

-20%

U.S. Inland and Gulf of Mexico

31

32

-1

-3%


41

-10

-24%

Total U.S. Rig Count

1,147

1,183

-36

-3%


1,030

117

11%

CONTACT
Kathleen Tanzy, + 1 917 331 4607, kathleen.tanzy@spglobal.com

About S&P Global Platts
At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.platts.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2019-rig-count-outlook-foreshadowed-by-borrowing-base-cuts-price-drops--seasonal-dip-in-rigs-300772979.html

SOURCE S&P Global Platts


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P GLOBAL INC
04:45pS&P GLOBAL : 2019 Rig Count Outlook Foreshadowed by Borrowing Base Cuts, Price D..
PR
01/03S&P GLOBAL : 2018 TV and radio M&A posts second-largest deal volume since 2008
PR
01/03S&P DOW JONES INDICES : Reports Record $58.4 Billion Increase in U.S. Dividend P..
PR
01/03S&P GLOBAL PLATTS : Launches new Marine Fuel 0.5% Assessments
PR
2018S&P GLOBAL : First Republic Bank Set to Join S&P 500
PR
2018S&P GLOBAL : Phoenix Replaces Seattle In Top Three Cities In Annual Gains Accord..
PR
2018S&P GLOBAL : Medpace Holdings Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
2018S&P GLOBAL : Arlo Technologies and Care.com Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
2018S&P GLOBAL : Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the /TSX Canadian Indices
AQ
2018S&P GLOBAL : Experian Consumer Credit Default Indices Show Composite Default Rat..
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.