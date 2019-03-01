Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  S&P Global Inc    SPGI

S&P GLOBAL INC

(SPGI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

S&P Global : 500® and Dow Jones Industrial Average® first benchmarks endorsed into the EU under the Benchmark Regulation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 06:31am EST

AMSTERDAM, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI"), the world's leading index provider, today announced that its iconic benchmarks, including the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®, have been admitted to the European Securities and Markets Authority's (ESMA) register of third country benchmarks, under the European Union's Benchmark Regulation. 

The inclusion of S&P DJI's benchmarks to the ESMA register enables supervised entities (such as banks, investment firms and insurance companies) to continue using these indices in the EU. This marks the final phase of S&P DJI's EU benchmark regulatory application and implementation process.

"We are proud to be the first benchmark administrator to be granted this endorsement. The EU is an important market for S&P Dow Jones Indices and this demonstrates our commitment to the highest standards of regulatory compliance in the region and around the globe," said Alex Matturri, CEO of S&P Dow Jones Indices. "S&P DJI has been working tirelessly to meet the EU BMR requirements and ensure that our institutional clients continue to have access to our suite of innovative indices and services in a seamless and transparent way."

In December 2018, S&P DJI established an authorised EU benchmark administrator (S&P DJI Netherlands B.V.) supervised by the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets. S&P DJI Netherlands B.V. is the endorsing administrator for these benchmarks under the EU Benchmark Regulation.

S&P DJI's benchmarks are listed on the ESMA register for third country benchmarks and can be accessed through their public website here. More information on S&P DJI's governance framework can be found on the governance page of S&P DJI's website here.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-500-and-dow-jones-industrial-average-first-benchmarks-endorsed-into-the-eu-under-the-benchmark-regulation-300804893.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P GLOBAL INC
06:31aS&P GLOBAL : 500® and Dow Jones Industrial Average® first benchmarks endorsed in..
PR
02/28S&P GLOBAL : S and P Global puts PH in better BICRA group
AQ
02/26S&P GLOBAL : Livent Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
02/26S&P GLOBAL : Annual Gains Fall to 4.7% to End 2018 According to S&P CoreLogic Ca..
PR
02/25S&P GLOBAL PLATTS : Announces Inaugural Researcher Award Winner at London Oil & ..
PR
02/25S&P GLOBAL : Sovereign borrowing in MENA likely to reach $136bn in 2019 – ..
AQ
02/25S&P GLOBAL PLATTS : to Reflect CIF Rotterdam Offers in Dated Brent Benchmark fro..
PR
02/25S&P GLOBAL INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/22S&P GLOBAL : Global debt may hit $50tn in 2018 – S&P
AQ
02/21S&P GLOBAL PLATTS : Proposes to Revise Chicago Ethanol Price Assessment Methodol..
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.