S&P Global : Annual Home Price Gains Increased To 4.4% In March According To S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Index

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices today released the latest results for the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, the leading measure of U.S. home prices. Data released today for March 2020 show that home prices continue to increase at a modest rate across the U.S. More than 27 years of history are available for these data series, and can be accessed in full by going to www.spdji.com.

Please note, due to deed availability delays at the local recording office caused by the COVID-19 crisis, sale transaction records for March 2020 for Wayne County, MI have not been accounted for. Since Wayne is the most populous county in the Detroit metro area, S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic are unable to generate a valid March 2020 update of the Detroit S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller indices for the May release.

When the sale transaction data flow resumes for Wayne County, S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic will provide estimated Detroit index values for months with missing updates.

YEAR-OVER-YEAR

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, covering all nine U.S. census divisions, reported a 4.4% annual gain in March, up from 4.2% in the previous month. The 10-City Composite annual increase came in at 3.4%, up from 3.0% in the previous month. The 20-City Composite posted a 3.9% year-over-year gain, up from 3.5% in the previous month.

Phoenix, Seattle and Charlotte reported the highest year-over-year gains among the 19 cities (excluding Detroit for the month). In March, Phoenix led the way with an 8.2% year-over-year price increase, followed by Seattle with a 6.9% increase and Charlotte with a 5.8% increase. Seventeen of the 19 cities reported higher price increases in the year ending March 2020 versus the year ending February 2020.

MONTH-OVER-MONTH

The National Index posted a 0.8% month-over-month increase, while the 10-City and 20-City Composites posted increases of 1.0% and 1.1% respectively before seasonal adjustment in March. After seasonal adjustment, the National Index and the 20-City Composite posted a month-over-month increase of 0.5%, while the 10-City Composite a posted 0.4% increase. In March, all 19 cities (excluding Detroit) reported increases before seasonal adjustment as well as after seasonal adjustment.

ANALYSIS

"March's data witnessed the first impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices," says Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director and Global Head of Index Investment Strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "We have data from only 19 cities this month, since transactions records for Wayne County, Michigan (in the Detroit metropolitan area) were unavailable.

"That said, housing prices continue to be remarkably stable. The National Composite Index rose by 4.4% in March 2020, with comparable growth in the 10- and 20-City Composites (up 3.4% and 3.9%, respectively). In all three cases, March's year-over-year gains were ahead of February's, continuing a trend of gently accelerating home prices that began last autumn. March results were broad-based. Prices rose in each of the 19 cities for which we have reported data, and price increases accelerated in 17 cities.

"At a regional level, Phoenix retains the top spot for the tenth consecutive month, with a gain of 8.2% for March. Home prices in Seattle rose by 6.9%, followed by increases in Charlotte (5.8%) and Tampa (5.7%). Prices were particularly strong in the West and Southeast, and comparatively weak in the Midwest and Northeast.

"Importantly, today's report covers real estate transactions closed during the month of March. Housing prices have not yet registered any adverse effects from the governmental suppression of economic activity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As much of the U.S. economy remained shuttered in April, next month's data may show a more noticeable impact."

SUPPORTING DATA

Table 1 below shows the housing boom/bust peaks and troughs for the three composites along with the current levels and percentage changes from the peaks and troughs.



2006 Peak 2012 Trough Current Index Level Date Level Date From Peak (%) Level From Trough (%) From Peak (%) National 184.61 Jul-06 134.00 Feb-12 -27.4% 214.96 60.4% 16.4% 20-City 206.52 Jul-06 134.07 Mar-12 -35.1% 222.21 65.7% 7.6% 10-City 226.29 Jun-06 146.45 Mar-12 -35.3% 234.83 60.3% 3.8%

Table 2 below summarizes the results for March 2020. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices are revised for the prior 24 months, based on the receipt of additional source data.



March 2020 March/February February/January 1-Year Metropolitan Area Level Change (%) Change (%) Change (%) Atlanta 157.30 1.0% 0.5% 4.9% Boston 227.35 1.5% 0.0% 4.8% Charlotte 169.85 1.2% 0.3% 5.8% Chicago 144.52 1.5% 0.1% 1.5% Cleveland 128.43 1.4% 0.2% 5.0% Dallas 194.38 0.6% 0.1% 2.8% Denver 227.95 1.3% 0.6% 3.7% Detroit - - 0.3% - Las Vegas 198.66 1.0% 0.4% 4.4% Los Angeles 293.95 1.1% 0.3% 4.4% Miami 250.34 0.7% 0.5% 3.4% Minneapolis 181.75 1.3% 1.0% 5.3% New York 204.55 0.2% 0.5% 2.1% Phoenix 203.61 1.1% 0.7% 8.2% Portland 244.43 0.7% 0.6% 4.9% San Diego 269.63 1.6% 0.5% 5.2% San Francisco 273.79 1.8% 1.2% 3.5% Seattle 266.22 2.5% 1.4% 6.9% Tampa 229.19 1.3% 0.7% 5.7% Washington 238.84 1.2% 0.5% 3.9% Composite-10 234.83 1.0% 0.5% 3.4% Composite-20 222.21 1.1% 0.5% 3.9% U.S. National 214.96 0.8% 0.4% 4.4% Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic

Data through March 2020

























Table 3 below shows a summary of the monthly changes using the seasonally adjusted (SA) and non-seasonally adjusted (NSA) data. Since its launch in early 2006, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices have published, and the markets have followed and reported on, the non-seasonally adjusted data set used in the headline indices. For analytical purposes, S&P Dow Jones Indices publishes a seasonally adjusted data set covered in the headline indices, as well as for the 17 of 20 markets with tiered price indices and the five condo markets that are tracked.



March/February Change (%) February/January Change (%) Metropolitan Area NSA SA NSA SA Atlanta 1.0% 0.4% 0.5% 0.4% Boston 1.5% 0.5% 0.0% 0.4% Charlotte 1.2% 0.6% 0.3% 0.3% Chicago 1.5% 0.7% 0.1% 0.3% Cleveland 1.4% 1.1% 0.2% 0.7% Dallas 0.6% 0.1% 0.1% -0.1% Denver 1.3% 0.3% 0.6% 0.5% Detroit - - 0.3% 0.3% Las Vegas 1.0% 0.8% 0.4% 0.6% Los Angeles 1.1% 0.6% 0.3% 0.3% Miami 0.7% 0.4% 0.5% 0.6% Minneapolis 1.3% 0.6% 1.0% 1.3% New York 0.2% 0.3% 0.5% 0.7% Phoenix 1.1% 0.9% 0.7% 0.8% Portland 0.7% 0.3% 0.6% 0.7% San Diego 1.6% 0.9% 0.5% 0.0% San Francisco 1.8% 0.3% 1.2% 0.9% Seattle 2.5% 1.1% 1.4% 0.8% Tampa 1.3% 1.3% 0.7% 0.6% Washington 1.2% 0.5% 0.5% 0.4% Composite-10 1.0% 0.4% 0.5% 0.5% Composite-20 1.1% 0.5% 0.5% 0.5% U.S. National 0.8% 0.5% 0.4% 0.5% Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic

Data through March 2020

























For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

