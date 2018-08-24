S&P Global : Arista Networks Set to Join S&P 500 and Ichor Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Log in
08/24/2018 | 12:10am CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500 and S&P SmallCap 600:

  • Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) will replace GGP Inc. (NYSE: GGP) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, August 28. Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASD: BPY) is acquiring GGP in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
       
  • Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASD: ICHR) will replace Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASD: SMCI/OTC: SMCI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, August 27. Super Micro Computer no longer meets NASDAQ continued listing requirements and has been suspended on that exchange, making it no longer eligible for continued inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Arista Networks provides cloud networking solutions. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Communications Equipment Sub-Industry index.

Ichor Holdings engages in the design, engineering and manufacturing of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. Headquartered in Fremont, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Semiconductor Equipment Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – AUGUST 27, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Ichor Holdings

Information Technology

Semiconductor Equipment

DELETED

Super Micro Computer

Information Technology

Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals

 

S&P 500 INDEX – AUGUST 28, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Arista Networks

Information Technology

Communications Equipment

DELETED

GGP

Real Estate

Retail REIT's

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer
Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arista-networks-set-to-join-sp-500-and-ichor-holdings-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300701897.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2018
