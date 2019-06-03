S&P Global : Bemis Set to Join S&P 500; Mattel to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Bemis Company Inc. (NYSE: BMS) will replace Mattel Inc. (NASD: MAT) in the S&P 500, and Mattel will replace Bemis in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, June 7. Amcor Limited (ASX: AMC) is merging with Bemis in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. The combined company will be considered US domiciled for index purposes, and Bemis will be treated as the surviving entity. Post merger, the company will be named Amcor plc and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol "AMCR". Amcor plc will have a projected total market capitalization that is more representative of the large-cap market space. Mattel is ranked near the bottom of the S&P 500 and has a total market capitalization that is more representative of the mid-cap market space.

Bemis manufacturers and sells packaging products. Headquartered in Neenah, WI, the company will be added to the S&P 500 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Paper Packaging Sub-Industry index.

Mattel designs and produces toys and consumer products. Headquartered in El Segundo, CA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Leisure Products Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P 500 INDEX – June 7, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Bemis Materials Paper Packaging DELETED Mattel Consumer Discretionary Leisure Products

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – June 7, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Mattel Consumer Discretionary Leisure Products DELETED Bemis Materials Paper Packaging

