S&P GLOBAL INC.

(SPGI)
S&P Global : Builders FirstSource Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; FB Financial & CoreCivic to Join S&P SmallCap 600

08/11/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 and S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, August 17:

FB Financial Corp. (NYSE:FBK) will replace Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB) in the S&P SmallCap 600. FB Financial (NYSE: FBK) is acquiring Franklin Financial Network in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASD:BLDR) will replace CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) in the S&P MidCap 400, and CoreCivic will replace Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Valaris is no longer representative of the small-cap market space. CoreCivic is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

August 17, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

FB Financial

FBK

Financials

August 17, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Franklin Financial Network

FSB

Financials

August 17, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Builders FirstSource

BLDR

Industrials

August 17, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

CoreCivic

CXW

Real Estate

August 17, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

CoreCivic

CXW

Real Estate

August 17, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Valaris

VAL

Energy

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/builders-firstsource-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-fb-financial--corecivic-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301110423.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2020

