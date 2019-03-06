S&P Global : Celebrates Women with Installation at the Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center

NEW YORK, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) announced today that it is celebrating International Women's Day and women all over the world by displaying a large-scale public art installation at the Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center in New York City. Starting March 8 and ending March 12, the transformative art display and corresponding Augmented Reality experience, showcase the positive effects of greater women's participation in the workplace on financial markets.

"This week we invite all of our employees, as well as the broader business community to support the common goal of increasing inclusivity now and in the years ahead," said Douglas L. Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer, S&P Global.



Follow us on social media to learn more and join the conversation using #ChangePays: Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube. For more information on #ChangePays, S&P Global's research, or to read some of our global employees' letters to their younger selves, please visit www.spglobal.com/changepays.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 20,000 employees in 31 countries. For more information visit www.spglobal.com.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-celebrates-women-with-installation-at-the-oculus-at-westfield-world-trade-center-300807876.html View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE S&P Global