S&P Global : Covetrus Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Covetrus Inc. (NASD: CVET) will replace The Dun & Bradstreet Corp. (NYSE: DNB) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, February 11. S&P 500 constituent Henry Schein Inc. (NASD: HSIC) is spinning off Covetrus in a transaction expected to be completed on February 8. Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is acquiring The Dun & Bradstreet in a deal expected to close on February 8 pending final conditions. Post spin-off, Henry Schein will remain in the S&P 500.

Covetrus is a technology- enabled animal health business supporting the companion, equine and large-animal veterinary markets. Headquartered in Portland, ME, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 (Global Industry Classification Standard) GICS Health Care Distributors Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – February 11, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Covetrus Health Care Health Care Distributors DELETED Dun & Bradstreet Industrials Research & Consulting Services

