S&P GLOBAL INC
S&P Global : Covetrus Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

02/05/2019 | 05:58pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Covetrus Inc. (NASD: CVET) will replace The Dun & Bradstreet Corp. (NYSE: DNB) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, February 11. S&P 500 constituent Henry Schein Inc. (NASD: HSIC) is spinning off Covetrus in a transaction expected to be completed on February 8. Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is acquiring The Dun & Bradstreet in a deal expected to close on February 8 pending final conditions. Post spin-off, Henry Schein will remain in the S&P 500.

Covetrus is a technology- enabled animal health business supporting the companion, equine and large-animal veterinary markets. Headquartered in Portland, ME, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 (Global Industry Classification Standard) GICS Health Care Distributors Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – February 11, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Covetrus

Health Care

Health Care Distributors

DELETED

Dun & Bradstreet

Industrials

Research & Consulting Services

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covetrus-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-300790360.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2019
