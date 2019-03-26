Log in
S&P Global : Dow Set to Join Dow Jones Industrial Average

0
03/26/2019 | 06:08pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) will replace DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.  This change follows DowDuPont Inc.'s announcement that it is splitting into 3 companies, with Dow Inc. being spun-off effective April 2. Dow Inc. will be headquartered in Midland, Michigan, and will operate as a materials science solution provider. A second agricultural chemical company is expected to be spun-off in June.

Replacing DowDuPont Inc. with Dow Inc. allows the Dow Jones Industrial Average to maintain its exposure to the Materials sector. Additionally Dow is anticipated to have a similar price weight to pre spin-off DowDuPont Inc.

The change won't disrupt the level of the index. The divisor used to calculate the index from the components' prices on their respective home exchanges will be changed prior to the opening on April 2. This procedure prevents any distortion in the index's reflection of the portion of the U.S. stock market it is designed to measure. The new divisors can be found in the end-of-day index level files (*.SDL) via the S&P Dow Jones Indices FTP (EDX) site beginning on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Following is a summary of the change:


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

ADDED

Dow

Materials

DELETED

DowDuPont

Materials

Additions to or deletions from an index are not an investment opinion or recommendation. 

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer
Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dow-set-to-join-dow-jones-industrial-average-300819082.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2019
