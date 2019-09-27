S&P Global Down Over 4%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since February 2018 -- Data Talk

S&P Global, Inc. (SPGI) is currently at $244.66, down $11.35 or 4.43%

-- Would be lowest close since Aug. 5, 2019, when it closed at $244.18

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Feb. 8, 2018, when it fell 5.13%

-- Snaps a two day winning streak

-- Down 5.97% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Dec. 2018, when it fell 7.07%

-- Up 43.97% year-to-date

-- Down 8.63% from its all-time closing high of $267.75 on Sept. 6, 2019

-- Traded as low as $244.64; lowest intraday level since Aug. 7, 2019, when it hit $241.85

-- Down 4.44% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 5, 2019, when it fell as much as 4.61%

-- Sixth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:59:39 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet