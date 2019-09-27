Log in
S&P GLOBAL INC

(SPGI)
S&P Global Down Over 4%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since February 2018 -- Data Talk

09/27/2019 | 03:20pm EDT

S&P Global, Inc. (SPGI) is currently at $244.66, down $11.35 or 4.43%

-- Would be lowest close since Aug. 5, 2019, when it closed at $244.18

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Feb. 8, 2018, when it fell 5.13%

-- Snaps a two day winning streak

-- Down 5.97% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Dec. 2018, when it fell 7.07%

-- Up 43.97% year-to-date

-- Down 8.63% from its all-time closing high of $267.75 on Sept. 6, 2019

-- Traded as low as $244.64; lowest intraday level since Aug. 7, 2019, when it hit $241.85

-- Down 4.44% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 5, 2019, when it fell as much as 4.61%

-- Sixth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:59:39 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.59% 26726.32 Delayed Quote.15.28%
NASDAQ 100 -1.68% 7636.607773 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.59% 7898.65689 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 -0.97% 2947.45 Delayed Quote.18.78%
S&P GLOBAL INC -4.40% 244.895 Delayed Quote.49.81%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 582 M
EBIT 2019 3 253 M
Net income 2019 2 059 M
Debt 2019 1 413 M
Yield 2019 0,88%
P/E ratio 2019 30,8x
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
EV / Sales2019 9,79x
EV / Sales2020 9,07x
Capitalization 63 053 M
Technical analysis trends S&P GLOBAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 272,13  $
Last Close Price 256,00  $
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas L. Peterson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Edgar Haldeman Non-Executive Chairman
Ewout L. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicholas Cafferillo Chief Data & Technology Officer
Sitarama Swamy Kocherlakota Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S&P GLOBAL INC49.81%63 053
RELX19.12%46 047
THOMSON REUTERS CORP36.01%33 871
WOLTERS KLUWER27.10%19 328
EQUIFAX INC.53.77%17 312
TRANSUNION43.22%15 278
Categories
