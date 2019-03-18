S&P Global : First Financial Bankshares Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Ferro to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Log in
03/18/2019 | 06:06pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASD: FFIN) will replace MB Financial Inc. (NASD: MBFI) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Ferro Corp. (NYSE: FOE) will replace First Financial Bankshares in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, March 22. S&P 500 constituent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASD: FITB) is acquiring MB Financial in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

First Financial provides commercial banking products and services. Headquartered in Abilene, TX, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry index.

Ferro produces specialty chemicals. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Specialty Chemicals Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – March 22, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

First Financial

Financials

Regional Banks

DELETED

MB Financial

Financials

Regional Banks


S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – March 22, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Ferro

Materials

Specialty Chemicals

DELETED

First Financial

Financials

Regional Banks

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com  

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-financial-bankshares-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-ferro-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300814301.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2019
