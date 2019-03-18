S&P Global : First Financial Bankshares Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Ferro to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASD: FFIN) will replace MB Financial Inc. (NASD: MBFI) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Ferro Corp. (NYSE: FOE) will replace First Financial Bankshares in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, March 22. S&P 500 constituent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASD: FITB) is acquiring MB Financial in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
First Financial provides commercial banking products and services. Headquartered in Abilene, TX, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry index.
Ferro produces specialty chemicals. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Specialty Chemicals Sub-Industry index.
Following is a summary of the changes:
S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – March 22, 2019
COMPANY
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
ADDED
First Financial
Financials
Regional Banks
DELETED
MB Financial
Financials
Regional Banks
S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – March 22, 2019
COMPANY
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
ADDED
Ferro
Materials
Specialty Chemicals
DELETED
First Financial
Financials
Regional Banks
